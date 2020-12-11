EXCLUSIVE! Ginger Minj Drops 3D Animation Holiday Music Video

Ginger Minj is getting us into the holiday spirit and we are here for it henny! Instinct Magazine has EXCLUSIVELY dropped her new 3D animination music video for the classic hit “Winter in Wonderland” for you to enjoy.

The clip features Ginger and her BFF Gidget Galore frolicking with an adorable snowman, skating around in the cutest of outfits and opening presents all within a beautiful setting.

“I may be from Florida, but I always think of snowmen, ice skating and the old Rankin-Bass claymation specials when it comes to the holidays,” she told Instinct about her fabulous new video. “I think everyone does. Since it’s been a crazy year and an unusual holiday season, Gidget and I wanted to bring all of that nostalgic wintery goodness to the comfort and safety of your home!”

The song is available to stream or purchase here. Ginger will also be delighting her millions of fans alongside several other Drag Race alumni for the New Years Queens: Goodbye 2020 event that begins at 3PM EST on New Year’s Eve.

We chatted with Ginger towards the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic where she voiced her honest thoughts on why a big girl hasn’t won any iteration of Drag Race domestically.

“When it’s time and the right big girl comes along with the perfect blend of c.u.n.t. it will happen,” she said. “Believe me, nobody would love to see themselves represented and reflected as a winner more than me! Unfortunately, big girls have to work harder. Trendy styles don’t look the same on us, aesthetically we aren’t everyone’s ideal cup-a-bowl-a-what, and when we are “sassy” it’s often seen as confrontational or bitter when it’s usually meant as nothing more than a little fun shade with our sisters. Maybe All Stars 52 will be my year! Haha!”