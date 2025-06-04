An Instinct Exclusive with Lisa Vanderpump and Stassi Schroeder

Following a successful run in the South of France, Lisa Vanderpump is once again redefining reality TV royalty – this time in the heart of Italy.

The new season of Vanderpump Villa whisks viewers away to Castello Rosato, a jaw-dropping 12th-century castle nestled in the Italian countryside, where bespoke hospitality meets high-stakes drama. As Lisa oversees the lavish operations and curates once-in-a-lifetime celebrations, tensions rise and alliances shift among a fresh batch of staffers, all vying for a $30,000 bonus – and, of course, Lisa’s approval.

Adding another layer of intrigue is the return of former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder, who steps into the role of VIP guest with her signature charm, wit, and unapologetic eye for authenticity.

Together, the pair sat down with Instinct to spill the Villa tea and the pressure of building paradise in stilettos.

Check out the full interview below.

Denny Patterson: Hello! Thank you both for taking some time to chat with me. Let me begin by asking, how excited are you for another season of Vanderpump Villa?

Lisa Vanderpump: Oh, I’m very excited! This season is delicious. It moves very quickly, it’s playful, and it’s just gorgeous.

Stassi Schroeder: Yeah, I can’t wait for audiences to watch this season. From Castello Rosato and Orvieto, to the staff and all the events that we planned – every episode is so magical.

Denny Patterson: Lisa, you’ve taken us from West Hollywood to the South of France and now to a stunning Italian castle – what made Castello Rosato the perfect setting for this season?

Lisa Vanderpump: I wanted a different experience. Obviously, France is somewhere I’m very comfortable with because I lived there for so many years, but when I saw this Italian castle, it just seemed so majestic. So much of this show is about the visuals, the experience, and the overwhelming beauty. It was like, how could I say no when I knew I could have that for the summer? It truly was like a gift.

Denny Patterson: And how did this season’s staff dynamic differ from previous seasons? What qualities were you specifically looking for when assembling the team?

Lisa Vanderpump: Well, the most important quality is that they’ve got to be really good at their job. You can’t just have somebody and say, oh, you’re coming in to clean a castle. Somebody has to know housekeeping, timing, and how to handle guests, all of which Grace is very good at. Everybody had to know their job, and if they didn’t know their job, then they wouldn’t be staying there. However, what I didn’t expect was for it to be complicated so quickly. I didn’t expect everybody to hook up, and then the dynamics changed right away. I thought a few relationships might be born out of this within a couple months, but straight away, it was like, what? That one, really?

Stassi Schroeder: And many were already in relationships, which was wild (laughs). Then guest groups would come in, they’d go in, and their relationships wouldn’t be the same.

Denny Patterson: Stassi, fans were surprised and thrilled to see you return as a VIP presence in Vanderpump Villa. What convinced you to rejoin this world, and what was it like stepping back into the drama from a new vantage point?

Stassi Schroeder: Oh my God, this was an easy one. Lisa and I were talking, and she was like – vacation, summer, Italy. Say no more! Plus, I can bring my family and we’re staying in a castle? I’m in!

Lisa Vanderpump: I was like, Stassi, would you like to think about it just for a second?

Stassi Schroeder: Absolutely not! I didn’t need to think about anything. It was an automatic yes! And then to also come in and not be a server anymore was an added bonus. Lisa was like, you’re going to hang out with me, snoop around, and report back.

Lisa Vanderpump: I needed someone to talk to that wasn’t working for me as well (laughs).

Denny Patterson: And then one standout earns a $30,000 bonus this season. Can you tease what it takes to rise to the top in such a high-pressure, high-glamour environment?

Lisa Vanderpump: The $30,000, as viewers will see, did change what I had planned, but overall, it upped the ante. It made them more committed to the job, and I think they needed that. It’s easy to be distracted by all the fun when you’re young, so I knew if I offered them a great bonus, they would keep their eye on the ball.

Denny Patterson: What would you both say sets Vanderpump Villa apart from other reality series about hospitality or luxury lifestyle?

Lisa Vanderpump: I don’t think you normally see the upstair/downstair dynamics. I mean, you do on shows like Below Deck, but it’s totally different than that. It’s a much bigger, more expansive statement, and it’s also very visual. Very beautiful.

Stassi Schroeder: It is so visually stunning. I mean, the location is such a dream, and it’s so historic. A medieval castle in the town of Orvieto, it’s like nothing that you’ve ever seen.

Lisa Vanderpump: You’ll feel like you’re on the journey as well, which I think is really something to behold.

Vanderpump Villa Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu.