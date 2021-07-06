Eye Candy: 2021 Tokyo Olympics Edition

With the Olympics a little over two weeks away, it’s only appropriate to talk about some of the eye candy that will be competing in the Tokyo Games. Here are five reasons to watch the Olympics starting on July 23.

Yul Moldauer (USA Men’s Gymnastics)

Born in South Korea, Yul Kyung Tae Moldauer was adopted when he was a year old by Orsa and Peter Moldauer. The 24-year-old gymnast graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2019. During the pandemic in 2020, Moldauer turned his garage into a training facility.

Jordan Windle (USA Men’s Diving)

Adopted from a Cambodian orphanage at 18-months-old by a single gay man (read his heartwarming story here), Jerry Windle, Jordan Windle was discovered at a summer camp by Tim O’Brien, the son of Ron O’Brien, diving coach for Greg Louganis. Windle was also mentored by Louganis himself. The 22-year-old Florida resident is a student at the University of Texas where he was the NCAA 2019 champion in platform.

Markus Thormeyer (Canada Men’s Swimming)

At the age of 23, this will be Markus Thormeyer’s third time competing in the Olympic Games. A student at the University of British Columbia, Thormeyer is pursuing a degree in Environmental Science. In February 2020, Thormeyer came as gay in an article for Outsports.

Michael Gunning (Jamaica Men’s Swimming)

While Michael Gunning is a native of Kent, England, he is representing his father’s home country, Jamaica in the forthcoming Olympic Games. Gunning and a friend were at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena when a suicide bomber attacked the venue. Gunning came out as gay in 2018 after appearing on a dating show for British television called The Bi Life.

Jack Woolley (Irish Taekwondo)

As the first Irish taekwondo representative at the Tokyo Olympics, 22-year-old Woolley has dealt with negative responses after coming as bisexual as part of a documentary. The Dublin native said after coming out opponents refused to shake his hand.

You can see these five athletes when they compete in the Olympics starting July 23. Let us know what you think in the comments or on our social media accounts.

