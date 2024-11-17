Winter White + Finding Your Light + More Eye Candy

by

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Gustavo Correa, who wowed in white.

Marcel paused for a pic:

Marcel 1

Antonio took a break during leg day:

Antonio

Russell Tovey was working on his 43rd birthday…

Russell

…while Polo Morin shared pics from his birthday escapades in the jungle:

Polo

Joel Wieneke knows it’s always beach time somewhere:

Joel 1

Kevin Davis found the sunshine:

KevinD

Michael Hamm has a theory about coffee cups:

Hamm

Dyllon Burnside enjoyed his time in paradise:

Dyllon

Diego Sans was surrounded by lots and lots of wood:

Diego

Who attended EDC Orlando

Hamza

Jayson

Kaigrant

