FDR’s Million Dollars Gay Sex Sting: Scandal That Almost Ended Him

In 1919, long before he was the U.S. president, Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) was embroiled in a scandal so bizarre it could almost be mistaken for an alternate universe, one where truth is stranger than fiction — or maybe, Trump’s America.

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Let’s dive into a little-known piece of queer history that reveals a secret mission, dubious moral authority, and an absurd amount of taxpayer dollars spent on gay sex — all wrapped up in the moral panic of the time.

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The “Cocksucker Sting”: FDR’s Secret Navy Operation

The operation, known as Section A, aimed to rid the U.S. Navy, specifically in Newport, Rhode Island, of what was euphemistically called “deviants” — you know, those wild “cocksuckers and rectum receivers.” FDR, in his role as Assistant Secretary of the Navy, gave the green light for this covert operation, which enlisted volunteer agents to “trap” gay sailors. How did they do it? They had sex with them and then turned them in. (Yes, you read that correctly.)

Historian Sherry Zane, who studied the operation, describes how the agents didn’t stop at just one encounter. No, they needed proof — like, three or four rounds of sex before they could officially “catch” their man. Zane’s theory on why they needed so much evidence? “Well, they wanted to make sure, right?” she muses. “Or maybe they just enjoyed having sex with these men.” A real mystery, right?

The Price of a Sting: Over a Million Dollars for Gay Sex?

But if the agents were playing a twisted game of seduction, the real fun (or not) began when the public caught wind of the scandal. According to Rhea Debussy, a lecturer at Ohio State University, the Navy spent a whopping $50,000 — in 1919 dollars — which would be over a million today, all to fund a sting operation that both outed gay men and destroyed lives. Talk about high stakes for something so absurd.

The situation grew even more ironic when Congress found out. Debussy describes their reaction: “They were like, you did what?” Not the most reassuring response to a multi-million-dollar operation aimed at a highly personal part of men’s lives.

The Fallout: Sailors, Civilians, and a Career Threatened

The outcome? A total of 22 sailors and 16 civilians were caught in the sting. Some men were labeled “tops” and thus considered less guilty or less “gay” (because, as we know, being a top totally cancels out your queerness). Others, often those labeled “bottoms” or “effeminate,” bore the brunt of the punishment. Spoiler alert: it wasn’t pretty. Some men faced decades in prison, while the shame followed others long after they served their time — like the stain of a dishonorable discharge and its accompanying loss of benefits and respect.

But perhaps the most shocking consequence was not the lives ruined by imprisonment, but the nearly career-derailing blow FDR faced. The scandal reached such proportions that senators were horrified and publicly advised Roosevelt to never run for public office again. They were almost prophetic. After all, this is the man who would go on to be elected president four times, with this episode almost forgotten in the annals of history.

A Lesson in Irony: A Million-Dollar Mission Gone Awry

The moral of this story? A scandal that made the military and its moralistic crusaders look like the most cringeworthy players in history would barely leave a dent in FDR’s trajectory. Meanwhile, the men whose lives were upended by the operation? Their stories are still waiting to be fully told, long after their reputations were tarnished by a government that didn’t know how to deal with its own fears.

Perhaps the only thing that still stands out from this bizarre chapter is the immense irony that the government spent over a million dollars trying to root out gay sex, only to realize they had more of it on their hands than they could handle.

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In the end, this chapter of history isn’t just about a scandal; it’s a reminder of how far we’ve come — and how much more there is to do when it comes to queer acceptance. And let’s face it: it’s one for the history books that, in the end, feels just too ridiculous to be true.

Source: 19thNews