Former Partner of Fort Lauderdale Mayor Found Dead on Birthday

Authorities in Fort Lauderdale are investigating the death of 35-year-old Danny Curran, the former domestic partner of Mayor Dean Trantalis. Police responded to a call regarding a possible suicide at a residential building on Thursday, where Curran was later found dead.

According to reporting from NBC Miami, aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple officers gathered outside Coral Ridge Towers East, located at 3300 Northeast 36th Street. The scene included what appeared to be a body covered with a blue tarpaulin near the building. Officials have not released further details, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Mayor Issues Statement

Mayor Trantalis later confirmed that the individual found at the scene was Curran. In a public statement, he said:

“It is with profound sorrow that today we learned of the death of Danny Curran. He was a loving individual, and my sympathies go out to his family. Perhaps now, the pain he endured will subside. May he rest in peace.”

The two had previously been in a relationship and were at one point engaged.

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A Complex and Difficult Relationship

Court records and prior reports outline a history of domestic violence allegations involving the couple. The relationship, which began in March 2025, later escalated into legal action after an alleged physical altercation.

According to an affidavit cited by NBC Miami, Curran was arrested for battery and for violating an injunction for protection against domestic violence. The document alleges that Curran pushed Trantalis outside his home, pulled him to the ground, and “dragged him about 15 feet across a roadway,” resulting in injuries to the mayor’s wrist, leg, and knee.

Additional allegations included prior incidents in which objects were reportedly thrown and threats were allegedly made involving a knife. A temporary protection order had been put in place, which Curran was accused of violating by returning to Trantalis’ residence.

@nbcsouthflorida The domestic partner of Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis was arrested on charges of battery and violating a protective order, according to court records. Click on the article for more. FortLauderdale ♬ original sound – NBCSouthFlorida – NBCSouthFlorida

“There Was No Hope for This Relationship”

In earlier statements tied to the case, Trantalis spoke candidly about the situation and his attempts to help his former partner seek support.

“I was able to secure an injunction for domestic violence a couple of months ago. I thought maybe there was some way to rehabilitate Danny, by trying to reconnect and hopefully steer him into counseling and mental health treatment, and I failed at that,” he said.

He continued:

“At the end, this past weekend, he threw me to the ground. He committed everything that’s in the information with regards to the violent act against me. And then I realized there was no hope for this relationship.”

The mayor requested a no-contact order, allowing Curran to return to the home only under law enforcement supervision to retrieve personal belongings.

“He has exhibited extreme violence and I cannot have him in my life anymore,” Trantalis added.

Timeline Leading Up to the Incident

Curran’s death came one day after a court appearance related to his earlier arrest. Both Curran and Trantalis were present at the hearing, where the mayor reportedly indicated that he no longer believed Curran posed a threat to him.

Authorities have not confirmed further details surrounding the circumstances of Curran’s death. Officials continue to investigate, and no additional findings have been publicly released.

A Reminder of the Importance of Support

This incident highlights the deeply complicated intersections of mental health, relationship conflict, and personal safety—issues that continue to affect many within and beyond the LGBTQ+ community. While investigations are still ongoing, the situation underscores the importance of access to support systems, early intervention, and safe spaces for those experiencing crisis.

If You Need Help

If you or someone you know is struggling, you are not alone. Support is available:

United States: Call or text 988 (Suicide & Crisis Lifeline)

Call or text (Suicide & Crisis Lifeline) UK & ROI: Samaritans at 116 123

Samaritans at Philippines: Hopeline PH ( 0917-558-4673 ) or NCMH Crisis Hotline ( 1553 )

Hopeline PH ( ) or NCMH Crisis Hotline ( ) Or visit your local emergency services if you are in immediate danger

Reaching out can feel difficult, but help is always available.