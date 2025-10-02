Federico Bernardeschi vs. Homophobia: He’s the Ally Football Needs

When you think of the world’s most famous footballers, you probably imagine towering athletes, expertly kicking balls, making split-second decisions, and flaunting some serious swagger. What you don’t always picture is them standing up to the long-held, deeply ingrained homophobia in football culture. But then again, not all footballers are created equal. Enter Federico Bernardeschi — a man who, despite being straight, has gone toe-to-toe with homophobia in the sport, and not just by addressing it, but by living it out loud.

RELATED: Chase Leon Speaks Out on That Viral Football Photo

Advertisement

Bernardeschi, now 31 and with a track record that spans his impressive tenure at Juventus and currently at Bologna, has been a trailblazer in more ways than one. His journey isn’t just about scoring goals; it’s about pushing against the narrow views of masculinity, fashion, and sexuality that still dominate the sport.

“If I were gay? What does it matter?”

The Italian midfielder has had his fair share of homophobic slurs hurled at him throughout his career. But instead of bowing to the pressure, Bernardeschi has embraced his own defiance with a refreshing, no-nonsense attitude. In a recent interview on The BSMT podcast, Bernardeschi mused on the absurdity of it all: “Twelve years ago I wore a skirt, and what’s the problem? They started saying I was gay. And if I were? What does it matter? I’d be proud. I take my hat off to those who have come out.”

RELATED: NBA Icon Jason Collins Battles Brain Tumor

Advertisement

In a world that often equates masculinity with certain rigid codes of behavior, fashion choices that don’t conform can trigger a tidal wave of backlash. Bernardeschi knows this all too well. But he remains unbothered. He may have been just 20 years old when the comments first stung, but today, he’s learned to laugh it off. “Now I take it easy,” he says, “I learn to laugh at myself.”

His advice? “Once you realize that your public image is different from who you really are, that’s key.” And perhaps more importantly, he gets how much influence he wields as a public figure, stressing the responsibility that comes with it. “We need to speak up more often, especially about injustice in the world.” And, yes, homophobia in football definitely qualifies as one of those injustices.

“But what’s the problem? If I like it, I’ll wear it.”

Anyone who’s ever tuned in to watch a footballer’s fashion faux pas knows that not every look hits the mark. But for Bernardeschi, fashion has become an act of self-expression — and if people don’t get it, that’s their problem, not his. He recalls a particular 2017 outfit, complete with pants that could be mistaken for a skirt, which led to a wave of mockery. But he’s unapologetic, making it clear: “But what’s the problem? If I like it, I’ll wear it.”

Advertisement

This attitude — a mixture of defiance and self-assurance — is what makes Bernardeschi stand out not just as a player, but as a role model. It’s not about making a political statement every time he steps out of the dressing room; it’s about rejecting the idea that he, or anyone else for that matter, should conform to narrow expectations based on their gender or sexuality.

Standing with Pride… on the World Stage

Bernardeschi’s support for the LGBTQ+ community has also transcended fashion. During the 2022 Qatar World Cup, where LGBTQ+ rights were a point of global contention, Bernardeschi made a statement that truly earned him ally status. As a pundit for Rai 1, he painted rainbow Pride stripes on the back of his hand, showing his support for LGBTQ+ visibility and freedom in a world where such gestures are not always met with open arms. In a world where FIFA and other organizations still struggle to fully embrace LGBTQ+ rights, this was a small but powerful act of defiance.

Advertisement

He has never been shy about emphasizing the importance of self-love, mental well-being, and personal growth, noting, “I started working on myself not only last year, but three years before that. And I’m still doing it. If you understand where the problem comes from, you can fix it.” For Bernardeschi, this journey isn’t just about personal growth; it’s also about creating a world where people are free to live authentically. After all, “In this world, everyone should be free to do what they want.”

The Ultimate Goal: Freedom

To wrap it all up, Bernardeschi leaves us with this: “How many times have people called me gay? And if I liked it, do you think I wouldn’t tell you? What’s the problem? On the contrary, I would be proud of it. And to those… who say it, chapeau! In this world, everyone should be free to do what they want.”

It’s a powerful message from someone who’s spent years navigating the sharp edges of public scrutiny. And for all the gay and bi footballers who still feel silenced by the locker room culture or public expectations, this statement is a reminder: You do not have to hide. Bernardeschi may not be queer himself, but he is undeniably a beacon of allyship, leading the charge for a more inclusive future in football — where Pride is not just for the few, but for everyone.

Now, wouldn’t that be a match worth watching?

Source: Passa dal BSMT