Chase Leon Speaks Out on That Viral Football Photo

It’s the kind of image that would make even the most seasoned of fans pause and go, “Wait… did that just happen?” After South Florida Bulls kicker Nico Gramatica’s game-winning field goal against the Florida Gators (6 September), the internet was immediately all over a picture of him and his teammate, holder Chase Leon, sharing what appeared to be a very intimate moment. The shot, which captured the two players gazing into each other’s eyes after the victory, exploded across social media—mainly because it looked, well, homoerotic.

You know the kind of vibe we’re talking about: a slow-motion embrace, the eyes locked in what could only be described as a passionate standoff. It’s the kind of connection that would have fanfic writers frantically typing away on their keyboards, imagining all sorts of scenarios, even though the photo was nothing more than a celebratory moment on the football field.

The tweet that took the photo viral, posted by X account @V0LofTheWild, read: “Just a couple of dudes beating Florida. Beautiful. Keep your kickers close.” At last check, it had amassed over 7.7 million views. And with that level of attention, the meme machine kicked into overdrive. In fact, AI even decided to take the photo to the next level, digitally inserting a kiss between the two players. Because, why not?

But Chase Leon, the star player at the center of all this attention, was having none of it. In a brief, no-nonsense response, Leon clarified, “Not gay, and not a fan of AI anymore!” followed by a respectful “Cheers guys.” And that, apparently, was that. The internet collectively exhaled.

But here’s the thing: While Chase’s statement shut down any assumptions about his sexuality, maybe, just maybe, we should’ve taken a step back and questioned whether the photo, the assumptions, and the follow-up comments were more revealing about society’s tendencies than the players themselves.

After all, the real kicker (pun intended) here is that we live in a world where two dudes, engaging in what was clearly a celebratory, platonic moment, can trigger an entire storm of assumptions about their sexual orientation. Let’s not forget, these players aren’t the first athletes to have their masculinity scrutinized when the internet gets involved. And the constant pressure to ‘define’ someone’s sexuality based on a single frame? Yeah, that’s kind of on us, too.

This is exactly why seeing affection between guys is so refreshing—especially when it’s not wrapped up in any assumptions. We’ve grown up with this idea that male friendships should be all tough guy posturing and zero vulnerability. But wouldn’t it be amazing if straight guys felt just as free to show affection for each other as anyone else? Imagine if a hug or a high-five wasn’t seen as something to question, but just as a simple expression of friendship. Because at the end of the day, a supportive gesture or a genuine moment between two dudes isn’t about romance—it’s about connection, trust, and celebrating that bond. And that’s something everyone should feel comfortable doing, no strings attached.

Let’s take a moment to also recognize the fine line between wholesome, goofy celebration and the age-old spectacle of over-sexualizing male friendships in sports. Maybe Chase and Nico’s embrace was just that: a celebration of friendship and victory. But where’s the fun in that when AI can turn it into a kiss, and meme-makers can turn it into a soap opera?

And let’s be honest, the AI-generated video where the two athletes lock lips? Iconic, even if it didn’t happen in real life. Some fanfic writers are disappointed, but that’s part of the magic, right? Reality often lags behind imagination. As for Nico Gramatica, he’s yet to publicly comment on the viral moment, leaving us all to wonder: is he just too busy being a football star, or is he perhaps secretly enjoying the chaotic creativity the internet has blessed upon him?

In the end, it doesn’t matter whether Chase is gay or straight, or whether the photo was an epic bromance moment or the start of something more. The real takeaway here is how the internet responds to these snapshots of human interaction. A picture’s worth a thousand words, but in the case of this viral moment, it’s worth a whole lot more. So maybe, just maybe, we could all benefit from a little more openness, a little more affection, and a whole lot less judgment.