Florida Bans Award Winning Book About – Wait For It – Gay Penguins

The war on the queer community in this country continues. And it gets more ridiculous as the corrupt, inept GOP takes control of the House of Representatives. The latest casualties? Gay penguins. You read that right. A county in Florida – always Florida. or Texas – has banned an award-winning nonfiction book about two gay penguins in love.

And Tango Makes Three, originally published in 2005, is a children’s book written by Peter Parnell and Justin Richardson. The book tells the story of two male penguins, Roy and Silo, who create a family together. The book has an 87% likability rating on Google but as you may know, anything having to do with the word gay has been deemed unsuitable for children. THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU VOTE FOR REPUBLICANS.

A banned/challenged book that is one of my favorites, And Tango Makes Three is the beautiful true story of two male penguins creating a family together. pic.twitter.com/hMAB15I1ax — Shematologist, MD (@acweyand) January 28, 2022

Lake County Schools in Florida, thankfully, is keeping all the children safe from these horrific mammals! (Are penguins mammals lol) According to the Huff Post,

“Yet Florida’s Lake County School District has reportedly determined that such facts are forbidden to young children under the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law engineered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), the independent journalism site Popular Information reported Thursday. The law essentially bars discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in Florida schools through third grade.”

Why are only books revolving around the sexual orientation of LGBTQ people being banned. Hmmmmm, I wonder.

#19 on this list of banned books is a cartoon retelling of a true story about 2 penguins raising a baby. They’re hiding behind decades-old “everyone I don’t like is a pedophile” garbage to erase whole communities out of classrooms. And they count on you doing nothing about it. https://t.co/uPZE4rjBps — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) April 21, 2022

Sherri Owens, the Lake County Florida communications director told Fox News Digital,

“We removed access to ‘And Tango Makes Three’ for our Kindergarten through third-grade students in alignment with Florida HB 1557, which prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity for those grade levels,”

Expect more of this absurdity for the foreseeable future as Governor DeathSantis turns Florida into a real-life Handmaid’s Tale. And for fuck’s sake stop voting for Republicans!

JUSTICE FOR THE GAY PENGUINS!

Banned book of the day is “And Tango Makes Three” by Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell. With its true story of 2 male penguins raising a baby, it’s been targeted for years. But we @PENamerica are seeing an uptick in efforts to ban it across FL… #FreeTheBooks pic.twitter.com/YYkAB4mZYm — Jonathan Friedman 📚 (@jonfreadom) December 13, 2022

Taught a lesson in Y5 yesterday on ‘and Tango makes three’. Fantastic discussion about why some people want the book banned, and our responses. We all checked after reading the book if any of us had actually turned in to a penguin …. #nooutsiders https://t.co/PqzORsE03A pic.twitter.com/HcYKhrZK4C — Andrew Moffat (@moffat_andrew) December 18, 2018

Sources: Fox News Digital, Huff Post