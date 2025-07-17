Fontainebleau Las Vegas: Our Glamorous 3-Night Escape



Las Vegas is always reinventing itself. With the addition of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, it feels like a bold return to form. Sleek, sophisticated, and unapologetically glamorous, this new 67-story resort blends the glitz of Old Vegas with a thoroughly modern sensibility. My husband and I recently spent three nights discovering what makes Fontainebleau more than just another luxury property: it’s a full-on sensory escape.

Arriving With Champagne Vibes

From the moment we landed, Fontainebleau made an impression. Our private car was waiting to take us straight to the resort, where the elegance started early at the VIP check-in lounge, an upscale and approachable space with plush seating, subtle lighting, and attentive service that felt friendly rather than fussy – setting the tone for what would be a stay steeped in comfort and class.

Visually, Fontainebleau is striking. The architecture channels modern glamour, with clean lines, bold finishes, and a massive 150,000-square-foot casino gleaming at its core. Beyond the casino, the resort boasts world-class dining, immersive entertainment, and more than 3,600 beautifully designed rooms and suites.

Feeling Like Royalty

Our room, a Gold King, leaned into quiet sophistication that was refined, not flashy.

The design was sleek and minimalist, with intuitive high-tech touches like responsive buttons for lighting and curtains. It had the kind of calming ambiance that invites you to linger, though the resort beckoned just beyond our window. A comfy bed and a shower with impressive water pressure melted away our travel fatigue and had us double checking our dinner plans, for we might not have left the room.

Prime Time

Our evening plans found us happily starting off at Don’s Prime, the resort’s flagship steakhouse. With its plush furnishings and soft lighting, the space oozes elegance and refinement. For starters, I went with the big eye tuna tartare, while my husband chose the jumbo lump crab cake, dishes that were both beautifully plated and full of flavor. We followed with filets, cooked and seasoned perfectly, with indulgent sides of creamed corn and mac and cheese. Even though we were full, we still managed to share a massive crème brûlée that was too good to skip.

Tickling the Ivories and the Taste Buds

To wind down the evening, we slipped into Collins, a cocktail lounge where golden-era charm meets modern mixology. We were met with an incredibly personable server, a relaxing atmosphere and a pianist who knew exactly when to play and when to blend into the background. We ordered a couple of rounds each of their signature cocktails and lingered longer than we planned, soaking in the relaxing ambiance.

Brunch

Definitely start one of your mornings with brunch at Vida, an all-American brasserie. Brunch was a relaxed yet refined affair, with fresh juices and smoothies, breakfast classics, and lively energy that matched the stylish crowd. The quality and presentation of the dishes were superb and we found the staff both friendly and attentive.

A Spa-tastic Time

It’s highly recommended to unwind with a 60-minute Odyssey massage at Lapis Spa & Wellness. Reflecting the ancient wisdom of the body’s circadian rhythms, Lapis Spa & Wellness divides its day into two distinctive phases: Lo-Tide Mornings and Hi-Tide Afternoons, with lighting hues that update according to the time.

Spanning two floors, the spa offers a curated menu of experiences. Upstairs houses the treatment rooms, while downstairs is a wellness wonderland. We soaked in vitality pools, tried out the event sauna experience, and explored everything from infrared saunas with variable temperatures to a Himalayan salt room and stargazing lounge. I especially loved the star & snow showers and the heated tepidarium chairs. It’s easily one of the most comprehensive spa experiences I’ve had in Vegas, or anywhere.

One Last Indulgence

We had to squeeze in a visit to the Chyna Club, a modern Asian-inspired restaurant that dazzled with bold flavors and artful presentation. We began with the Peking duck salad and the tuna carpaccio, both dishes that balanced rich flavors with delicate presentation. For our mains, I had the roasted half duck with red curry sauce while my husband chose the lemon chicken. The flavor profiles were bold without being overwhelming, and the portions were generous. The space was packed and overflowing and after eating we understood why, as the food was an experience to savor.

Maybe Just One More

There’s always time for one more decadence in Las Vegas so after dinner, we headed to Azul, a tequila and mezcal bar located just across from Chyna Club. I mean, we were right there. Azul draws inspiration from Mexico’s authentic mezcalerias. Bathed in desert sunset tones and candlelit ambiance, it invites guests on a journey through Latin charm, centered around a striking agave-shaped bar and a bold selection of distinctive tequilas and mezcals. We tried a few cocktails, but the standout for me was the Jade Rabbit: a tasty, slightly spicy blend of Dos Hombres mezcal, green chili, shiitake mushrooms, Kobe sake, lime, honeydew, and an orange blossom cloud. It instantly became a personal must-have for future visits.

Final Thoughts

From the spa indulgence to five-star settings, Fontainebleau Las Vegas delivers a luxury experience that blends Old Vegas charm with modern sensibilities. It’s stylish without trying too hard, indulgent without being over-the-top, and deeply attentive in all the ways that matter. Whether you’re visiting for the food, the glam, or just a little escape from the everyday, Fontainebleau gives Las Vegas an added sparkle you don’t want to miss.

Related: Instinct Las Vegas