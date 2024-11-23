Actors Fra Fee and Declan Bennett are Married!

Irish actor Fra Fee, celebrated for his roles in Hawkeye and the BBC gay drama Lost Boys & Fairies, tied the knot with his long-time partner, British actor Declan Bennett, on November 15. The couple, who have been living together since 2020, marked the occasion with a heartfelt ceremony filled with love, laughter, and their closest friends and family.

Fee and Bennett tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at Mount Druid, Westmeath, Ireland, surrounded by their closest friends and family. Among the attendees were beloved gay celebrity couple Luke Evans and Fran Tomas, who have been together since 2021. Fran shared glimpses of the joyous occasion on social media, describing the event as “like a live musical!” and capturing the magic in his heartfelt post.

“Yesterday was a beautiful wedding; an emotional day full of love, laughter and MUSIC. Congratulations Declan and Fra”

In the videos posted by BDXY co-owner Fran Tomas on his Instagram, he shared moments from the wedding where the guests are seen participating in a musical extravaganza of beautiful voices and happy dance moves. In another video, Fra and Declan are seen belting out and dancing to ‘Oh Happy Day‘ by The Edwin Hawkins Singers while they’re leaving the venue and as the guests cheered them on and sang along.

Fra Fee, o Regente Balisarius de #RebelMoon, casou com o cantor e compositor Declan Bennett, nesta semana. Nosso sombrio e impetuoso Balisarius terá bastante tempo para curtir a lua de mel, enquanto Zack Snyder produz seu próximo filme. Felicidade ao casal! Considere justa toda… pic.twitter.com/V8z1kSphrN — Portal Zack Snyder • BR (@SnyderCutBR) November 22, 2024

Fra and Declan’s guests, including Luke and Fran, looked overjoyed and incredibly dashing in their holiday wedding looks.

Photo Credit: @frantomasr

A wedding is the perfect way to end the year, and Fra also has other plans in store for his future. In an exclusive for Variety, it was revealed that the Hawkeye actor will be starring in a new Netflix series called Out of the Dust, a psychological thriller that is “set in a conservative Christian sect” that “follows the story of Rosie (Molly Windsor), a dutiful wife and mother who is set on a dangerous path of emancipation and sexual awakening when she has an encounter with Sam (Fee), an escaped convict.”

The film is written by Intergalactic’s Julie Gearey, who also co-executive produces with Iona Vrolyk and Myar Craig-Brown for Double Dutch productions, together with Nick Pitt as producer. A release date has yet to be announced, but stay tuned!

Congratulations to the lovely couple!

Source: Variety