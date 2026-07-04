François Arnaud is Not a Fan of Clavicular’s Modeling Debut

Model debuts are supposed to introduce a fresh face to the fashion world. At Paris Fashion Week, however, three first time runway appearances ended up telling two completely different stories.

On one side was controversial internet personality Clavicular, who opened Guillermo Andrade’s 424 Spring/Summer 2027 presentation at the Jardin des Archives Nationales. On the other were Britney Spears’ sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, who stepped onto the runway for Vetements’ Spring/Summer 2027 menswear show.

All three were making their runway debuts.

Only one story had the internet united.

François Arnaud Doesn’t Hold Back

Clavicular’s runway appearance immediately divided viewers. Some praised the influencer’s presence, calling the debut “jaw dropping,” while others were far less impressed.

“RIDICULAR.”

“Learn to walk.”

The loudest reaction, however, came from Heated Rivalry actor François Arnaud.

Commenting beneath a video of Clavicular’s model walk, Arnaud wrote:

“When you hit your head too hard with the hammer and you’ve got rotten ideas but also the charisma of drywall.”

The actor also liked another social media post describing Clavicular as a “misogynist, homophobic and racist,” making his opinion on the influencer crystal clear.

The criticism didn’t come out of nowhere.

Many online questioned why Clavicular had been invited to make such a high profile model debut at all, pointing to his previous misdemeanor charge involving the discharge of a firearm toward a dead alligator.

Others also resurfaced recent videos in which Clavicular admitted he struggles when approaching women.

“You know I have the worst game, so I don’t claim to ever be something I am not,” he said.

“I am not a f—ing pick up artist. I am a f—ing artist.”

After describing multiple failed attempts to approach women in Paris, he dismissed those who rejected him by calling them “lesbians,” a remark that quickly drew criticism online.

RELATED: The Internet Thinks a Florida Judge Out-Mogged Clavicular

A Very Different Reception

Meanwhile, Britney Spears’ sons experienced almost the exact opposite response.

Beitney Spears’ sons Jayden James and Sean Preston Federline on the Paris Fashion Week runway via @VogueRunway pic.twitter.com/zyevfscYhJ — y2k (@y2kpopart) June 27, 2026

Making their model debuts for Vetements, Sean Preston and Jayden James quickly became one of the more talked about surprises of Paris Fashion Week.

While some viewers noted there was room for improvement in their runway technique, most comments focused on their striking resemblance to their famous mother.

“Even though he wasn’t the best at walking, his face is too much! IT’S BRITNEY, BITCH in male version!”

Another fan commented, “They’ve got Britney Spears’ face, but Kevin Federline’s physique and height. Very lucky.”

Instead of controversy, the conversation centered on their potential and whether this could be the beginning of successful careers in fashion.

A Runway Is More Than Just a Walk

Paris Fashion Week proved that a model debut is about much more than simply walking from one end of the runway to the other.

Public image follows every step.

For Clavicular, the conversation became less about fashion and more about the baggage surrounding his public persona, with François Arnaud’s blunt remark only adding fuel to an already heated discussion.

For Sean Preston and Jayden James, the runway became an opportunity to introduce themselves on their own terms, earning curiosity, encouragement, and plenty of comparisons to their superstar mom.

Same city.

Same fashion week.

Three model debuts.

Two completely different outcomes.