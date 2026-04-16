Clavicular: The Risks and Reality of Looksmaxxing Culture

Trigger warning: talks of body image issues and substance abuse.

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok or livestream platforms recently, chances are you’ve come across Braden Peters—better known online as Clavicular.

The 20-year-old influencer built his following around a controversial and rapidly growing online trend: “looksmaxxing.” His content, often centered on self-improvement and physical transformation, has drawn millions of viewers—but also intense scrutiny.

And now, after a series of incidents and a recent health scare, people are asking one question: what exactly is going on with Clavicular?

What Is Looksmaxxing?

At its core, looksmaxxing is about “maximizing” physical appearance—but the reality is far more complex.

The trend, which originated in online “incel” (involuntary celibate) communities, ranges from relatively harmless routines to extreme and risky practices. It’s typically divided into:

Softmaxxing : skincare, dieting, fitness, grooming

: skincare, dieting, fitness, grooming Hardmaxxing: surgical procedures, hormone use (oral/injectables), and even dangerous methods like “bone smashing” to alter facial structure

Within these spaces, attractiveness is often framed as a gateway to social power, confidence, and romantic success. Clavicular’s content leans heavily into this ideology, frequently encouraging followers to “ascend”—a term used in the community to describe achieving a higher level of attractiveness.

His online alias itself comes from the emphasis placed on clavicle width in looksmaxxing circles—yes, really.

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A Rise Built Online

Peters’ journey into looksmaxxing began early. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he has said he spent up to 14 hours a day online, immersed in looksmaxxing forums.

He has also stated that he began injecting testosterone supplements at just 14 years old while still in high school. Shortly after starting college, he says he was expelled after testosterone was found in his dorm room—an incident he claims was triggered by users from those same forums reporting him.

By 2025, Clavicular had turned that online immersion into influence, gaining traction across platforms like Kick and TikTok with content focused on extreme self-optimization.

Controversy Follows

Clavicular’s rise hasn’t been without major controversy.

On Christmas Eve 2025, a livestream clip circulated widely online showing him driving a Tesla Cybertruck in Miami-Dade County and striking a man who had reportedly climbed onto the hood of the vehicle. In the video, someone off-camera encourages him to drive, after which he accelerates. The footage appears to show the man being run over. When asked if the man was dead, Clavicular responded, “Hopefully.”

The incident drew significant backlash and raised serious concerns about his behavior and judgment.

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A Tense Interview—and a Walkout

More recently, Clavicular made headlines again after appearing on 60 Minutes Australia, where he was interviewed by Adam Hegarty.

Clavicular walks out of 60 Minutes interview after being asked if he is an incel and about his relationship with Andrew Tate. Clavicular: “Do I identify as an Incel? I mean, how could you ask me that question as a follow up after you asked me about my relationships to women. I… pic.twitter.com/4eSU2NmF00 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 13, 2026

The interview quickly turned tense when Hegarty asked about his connection to incel culture and figures like Andrew Tate. Clavicular became visibly defensive and ultimately walked out of the interview, at one point responding by attempting to insult the interviewer.

The moment only added to the growing conversation around his influence and the ideas he promotes.

Health Scare Sparks Concern

This week, concern shifted from controversy to Clavicular’s well-being.

During a livestream, Peters was seen at a mall and restaurant with other influencers, including Androgenic. Viewers noticed something was off—he appeared to be slurring his words, repeatedly saying he was “fucking destroyed,” before needing to sit down and eventually passing out. Then the livestream abruptly cut off.

Clavicular was spotted being carried into an ambulance by his security after reportedly overdosing on stream 😳 pic.twitter.com/IBSfexIpt9 — Kick Clips 🎬 (@kick_clips) April 15, 2026

Later footage shared online showed him being carried to a car as an ambulance arrived. According to Androgenic, who later posted on X, the situation escalated quickly:

“I hadn’t seen him in this state before… he went from speaking to being fairly unresponsive in mere seconds. Within a minute we all realized the situation, turned the stream off, picked him up and rushed him to the hospital.”

Peters was taken to the hospital shortly after.

Fans React: Support, Concern, and Reality Checks

Following the incident, Clavicular posted on X reflecting on the experience:

“Just got home, that was brutal. All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that isn’t a real solution. The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask.”

The response from fans was immediate—and notably more concerned than critical.

One user replied:

“The worst part is your face descending? … the worst part is you could have died. THAT is the worst part.”

Another added:

“I am glad you are alive and will be alright… The individuals you are surrounding yourself with are hurting you, not helping. Please, seek rehab and a godly mentor.”

The tone was clear: people are worried.

Clavicular announces he’s DONE with IRL streaming after his overdose, saying he is quitting substances completely and can’t keep doing those streams without them 👀 “I really can’t IRL stream anymore” “I either have to practice mogging sober or just find a new form of content” pic.twitter.com/A1tb3lmW73 — KickChamp👑 (@Kick_Champ) April 15, 2026

The Bigger Picture

Clavicular’s story sits at the intersection of internet culture, identity, and the pressures of online validation. His rise highlights how quickly niche ideologies can gain traction—and how dangerous they can become when pushed to extremes.

Looksmaxxing, in its most intense form, isn’t just about appearance. It’s about control, insecurity, and the belief that worth can be engineered.

If You or Someone You Know Needs Help

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use or mental health concerns, support is available:

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (U.S.) – Call or text 988 , or chat via 988lifeline.org

– Call or text , or chat via 988lifeline.org SAMHSA National Helpline – Call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for confidential, free support for substance use disorders

– Call for confidential, free support for substance use disorders Crisis Text Line – Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor

You’re not alone—and reaching out can make a real difference.