Fabulous Fremont Street: Celebrate 120 Years of Las Vegas Glam

Las Vegas is turning 120, and there’s no better way to celebrate this iconic city than by diving into the rich history, dazzling lights, and unforgettable experiences that have shaped it over more than a century. From vintage glamour to modern luxury, Fremont Street and Downtown Las Vegas offer the perfect mix of old and new.

Where Classic Meets Contemporary: Circa Resort & Casino

Usually, every time I come back to Las Vegas, I find myself trying out a new place to stay. But recently, I’ve been having a love affair with the old downtown, with Fremont Street, and Circa.

The adventure begins at Circa Resort & Casino, a sleek, adults-only destination in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas. With its rooftop views, vibrant energy, and world-class amenities, Circa sets the tone for a weekend that’s all about celebrating the city’s past while soaking in its present-day sparkle.

This Circa Resort and Casino promotional video is from before the resort opened in 2020, but I like it because it plays right into the 120th birthday of Las Vegas, highlighting the city’s beginnings, some of the people that made the city what it is today, and of course showing what the Circa has to offer.

When you walk into Circa’s lobby, besides being greeting by the amazing staff, Vegas Vickie is there kicking her heels up in her namesake lounge.

Vickie, a 25-foot neon kicking cowgirl was erected in 1980 for obvious reasons. Vegas Vic was first erected in 1951 outside of The Pioneer Club and Vickie was partially created to offer Vic a lady friend. According to Yesco, a Salt Lake City sign restoration company that restored Vickie in 2020, she was originally designed by sign designer Charles Barnard and then in 2016 Circa Resort & Casino owner Derek Stevens bought the sign and moved her inside their establishment. – ReviewJournal.com

Yes, Circa had its grand opening in 2020 as the newest spot on Fremont Street, but it has no problems embracing Las Vegas history like Vegas Vickie while making its own new memories and history.

Derek Stevens and his brother Greg Stevens own Cira, the newest hotel/resort/casino in Fremont Street, but they also own The D and they also own The Golden Gate Hotel and Casino, the oldest casino in Las Vegas that is still in operation. It first opened in 1906 as Hotel Nevada, making it the first hotel in Las Vegas. The casino was added later and the entire property became the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino in 1955.

We toured the Golden Gate, saw some of the original hotel rooms, historical photographs, saw where old and new footprints met, viewed Rat Pack artifacts, and even saw the first phone for Las Vegas with the number 1 on it. After 120 years, Vegas past, present, and future are in great hands with the Stevens brothers.

Other fun and must-see spots in Circa include:

Start the next day with a casual breakfast at Saginaw’s Delicatessen .

Relax in the sun at Stadium Swim , Circa’s multi-level pool amphitheater featuring a massive 143-foot screen showing live sports, with cocktails and bites delivered right to your lounger.

, Circa’s multi-level pool amphitheater featuring a massive 143-foot screen showing live sports, with cocktails and bites delivered right to your lounger. Dinner at Barry’s Downtown Prime is the perfect way to wind down, where classic steakhouse fare meets Vegas-style luxury.

After some poolside relaxation, indulge in the bold flavors of 8 East, a Pan-Asian restaurant at Circa that’s perfect for sharing small plates. You’ll want to keep eye contact with your server as you’ll want to replenish your plates as you bounce from savory plates to new offerings all evening long. I would probably eat here every night if I could.

The Legacy Club rooftop is also a must as it is the best view of the sunset over the Spring Mountains and the night time glow of Las Vegas. Right now you can also enjoy Fireworks Fridays, you’ll have a panoramic view and a front-row seat to the Plaza Hotel’s stunning fireworks show.

Take in stunning panoramic views of the Las Vegas Valley 60 floors up! As the evening unfolds, prepare for a spectacular firework display presented by the Plaza Hotel & Casino igniting the night sky at 9PM. Get ready to be amazed as vibrant bursts of color light up the sky, bouncing off the city’s famous landmarks and turning the night into a dazzling spectacle! Every Friday night Now – September 26 Kick off your weekend at Legacy Club with complimentary entry, live DJ sets, specialty cocktails, and breathtaking views of fireworks from the 60th floor. Don’t miss out on rotating activations from Unity Events, Lobos Tequila, and more! There’s Free Admission, but reservations are recommended. – CircaLasVegas.com

Mobsters, Sharks, and Zipline Views

No visit to Downtown Las Vegas is complete without exploring its colorful past at The Mob Museum. This immersive museum offers a deep dive into the rise of organized crime and its impact on the city’s early days.

When we were touring the Mob Museum, we even met the resident mobster Frank Calabrese Jr. and had a quick chat with this living legend. We will need to come back when can hear him tell his tales to the visitors.

Join Calabrese Jr. at The Mob Museum in Downtown Las Vegas, to hear his story of family, violence, addiction, greed and ultimately redemption. Frank’s telling of his life story leaves audiences stunned as he exemplifies the true cost of organized crime. – TheMobMuseum.org

Don’t miss The Underground, the museum’s hidden speakeasy and distillery, where prohibition-era cocktails and vintage ambiance transport you straight to the 1920s. Make sure to check out the speakeasy’s website for the password to get in.

The AC was great in the Mob Museum, but Las Vegas is a place where a refreshing pool and a tall glass of adult liquids is in need. To cool down after the electric chair, we headed to the legendary Golden Nugget for The Tank Pool, featuring a 200,000-gallon shark tank right in the middle of the pool—yes, really.

The Golden Nugget Las Vegas pool, named the Tank, features an enclosed slide inside a 200,000-gallon aquarium filled with 300 sharks, stingrays and various other fish. Our pool complex was $30 million to build and was named in CNN’s Top 10 Pools in the world.

Consider getting a cabana or a day bed while you consider taking the slide right through the middle of the sharks, but also a night time plunge could be in order as the sharks don’t go home when the sun goes down.

Adventure on Fremont Street

Stepping behind the scenes at the Fremont Street Experience, our guided tour highlighted the transformation of Downtown Las Vegas and gave us a rare peek into the Viva Vision light show control room. The glitz and glamour of Las Vegas and Fremont Street doesn’t just happen. Seeing all the backstage bells and whistles was an awesome educational experience.

After seeing the control room for the LED canopy, we were off to be just feet below it. For thrill-seekers, nothing beats flying over the crowds on the SlotZilla Zipline, soaring high above the pedestrian mall beneath the largest digital canopy in the world. Was I ready for it? No.

We took a secondary elevator to the very top of the zipline platform where we were laid horizontal, strapped in, and then launched the entire length and then some of Fremont Street Viva Vision, the world’s largest LED canopy screen. We did it during the day. I am sure at night it would be quite the experience. That will be next time, and yes, there will be a next time.

Dinner an adventure? Always in Las Vegas. The legendary Oscar’s Steakhouse at The Plaza is the perfect example of the vintage charm of Las Vegas. Known for its old-Vegas atmosphere and prime cuts of steak, Oscar’s brings the city’s storied history to life, right down to the last martini.

We had a special view of the end of Fremont Street as we enjoyed our fine meal. Food, service, attention to detail, and the dish accommodations I mentioned in passing were made and then some. What a pleasing night with friends.

We had seen the fireworks from the top of Circa at the Legacy Club, but for one night we decided to end the evening on street level with live music at the Fremont Street Experience, complete with the perfect seating at Whiskey Licker Up for the ultimate night under the neon lights. From our perch, we saw it all, heard it all, drank it all, but were too full to add more food to our bellies.

Check out the Fremont Street Experience’s web page for great information on:

Downtown Rocks – It’s back and stacked with 18 concert dates and 23 bands. No cover charges. No velvet ropes. Just amps, adrenaline and a street party with zero chill!

– It’s back and stacked with 18 concert dates and 23 bands. No cover charges. No velvet ropes. Just amps, adrenaline and a street party with zero chill! Fremont Street Live – Downtown Las Vegas comes alive at the Fremont Street Experience—an open-air entertainment hub with free concerts and dazzling performances across three stages every night.

– Downtown Las Vegas comes alive at the Fremont Street Experience—an open-air entertainment hub with free concerts and dazzling performances across three stages every night. Viva Vision Light Show – All eyes on Viva Vision, the iconic LED canopy at Fremont Street Experience. From mesmerizing daytime animations to music-fueled, high-voltage neon light shows after dark, it’s a sensory spectacle you can’t forget.

Later, the glow of the past continues with a guided tour of The Neon Museum, where the city’s iconic neon signs—each with its own fascinating backstory—shine on, preserving a legacy that continues to define Las Vegas. The history of the Neon Museum and of the signs is on full display. Take your time, go at night, read all the signs and use the QR codes as they’re all fabulous, even some are present from a well-known gay bar.

Not only was the museum epic, but we were able to meet Aaron Berger, Executive Director of The Neon Museum. Berger is not only a steward of one of the city’s most iconic cultural institutions—he’s also a passionate advocate and visible leader in the LGBTQIA+ community. Since taking the helm at The Neon Museum, Berger has led with intention, championing inclusive programming, community partnerships and platforms that honor the diversity of Las Vegas’ past and present.

The Neon Museum – the downtown Las Vegas museum dedicated to the preservation of the city’s most historic neon signs – is proud to feature a permanent collection honoring LGBTQIA+ individuals, establishments and their unique stories that played a pivotal role in shaping Las Vegas, available to enjoy every month of the year.

Stories like the Red Barn, a sign now preserved within the Neon Boneyard serve as a testament to the enduring spirit of LGBTQIA+ history in the Silver State. The Red Barn opened as an antique store in 1958 but went through some changes in the 1960s, eventually becoming a bar. During the day, it catered primarily to a working-class clientele, but in the evening, it catered to Las Vegas’ LGBTQIA+ community. Aaron Berger and The Neon Museum continue to bring stories like these to light.

Vegas at 120: Timeless, Dazzling, and Unforgettable

Las Vegas is a city that constantly reinvents itself while honoring the past—and Downtown Vegas captures that spirit perfectly. Whether you’re discovering its rich history, relaxing poolside, or taking in the lights from 60 stories above, we hope what we shared above provides ways to help you celebrate everything that makes Las Vegas one of the world’s most iconic destinations.

Bonus video