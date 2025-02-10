FX’s English Teacher Gets an A+ for LGBTQ+ Representation

Get ready to dust off those notebooks—English Teacher is officially back for Season 2! FX has given the show another whirlwind of events, with production kicking off later this month and 10 new episodes coming our way in 2025.

If you’re already hooked on English Teacher, you know it’s not just about cringey classrooms and awful coffee—it’s also about those real, messy, and relatable relationships. And when it comes to LGBTQ+ characters, the show totally gets it!

Critics were loving it too. English Teacher snagged four Independent Spirit Award nominations, including Best New Scripted Series. And if there was an award for making us laugh while we simultaneously cringe with secondhand embarrassment, the show would have swept.

Just two days before the renewal news dropped, TVLine gave us the inside scoop that a Season 2 was on the horizon, and let’s be real, who can resist a show that combines hilarious cringe-worthy teacher moments with heart? Definitely not FX, apparently.

At the center of it all is Evan Marquez, played by Brian Jordan Alvarez, whose love life is just as messy as his teaching gig. His on-again, off-again relationship with his ex, Malcolm (Jordan Firstman), takes the spotlight in Season 1. Their reunion in the finale is a beautiful mess, showing that love doesn’t always come neatly packaged. Evan’s struggle to balance his personal life with his job as a teacher feels raw and real—and something many LGBTQ+ viewers can relate to. Alvarez not only plays the role, but also created the show and is an executive producer—talk about wearing a lot of hats (and still looking good doing it).