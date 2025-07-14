Start prepping the popcorn and your emotionally fragile heart, because Red, White & Royal Blue is getting a sequel — and yes, our Alex and Henry are coming back! Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez have officially signed on to reprise their roles as the charming British prince and the First Son of the United States, respectively, and we’re already imagining all the cheeky political flirtation, dreamy glances, and steamy smooches to come.

Photo Credit: @rwrbonprime

Advertisement

Confirmed by none other than Casey McQuiston — the book’s original author and co-screenwriter of the film — the sequel is already in motion, with McQuiston and director Matthew López working closely on the script. And while they’re being tight-lipped on spoilers (rude, but okay), McQuiston gave us a delicious tease:

“It’s a glimpse into Alex and Henry’s life after the confetti has finished falling from the first movie, and you have to move forward together as two adults in a real, serious adult partnership.”

RELATED: WATCH: Perez and Galitzine’s Love Scene Bloopers Are Unbearably Adorable!

Okay… but will there still be shirtless lake scenes and palace hallway makeouts? Please say yes.

Advertisement

With the first film, which dropped in August 2023, becoming an instant fan-favorite thanks to its rom-com charm and explosive chemistry between its leads, it’s no surprise fans were clamoring for more. And let’s be honest — a lot of that success came from the kiss count (and the quality of said kisses).

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @rwrbonprime

Luckily for us, Taylor Zakhar Perez has already spilled the tea on the kissing front — and yes, he thinks Nicholas is a good kisser. At the 2024 Oscars, Perez told Amelia Dimoldenburg,

“You know what, he is a good kisser. We had to practice a lot… practice makes perfect.”

Advertisement

Perez even added that the duo choreographed their intimate scenes like a carefully counted dance, he told PEOPLE . And to keep things fresh (literally), Nicholas Galitzine relied on his trusty Smints. “You want to stay fresh when you’re doing these scenes. Lots of making out,” he said.

Advertisement

Fans are so obsessed with their chemistry that a viral video even claims the two dated for two weeks as research for the film. While there’s no actual proof this happened (yet…), whatever pre-filming bonding they did do certainly worked — because the sparks on-screen were undeniable.

Advertisement

Zakhar Perez reflected on meeting Galitzine for the very first time during their initial rehearsal, sharing,

“Everyone graciously gave us space and time to chat and connect, allowing us to find our rhythm before diving into the work…” Adding, “ That made this time together even more valuable, knowing we’d be spending the next three months filming and then the following year promoting the movie.”

Advertisement

Beyond all the kissing (but also, thank you for all the kissing), the two leads have become icons of queer rom-com representation. The upcoming sequel promises to deepen Alex and Henry’s relationship — and explore what it’s really like to balance love, legacy, and public life.

So, will we cry? Definitely. Will we laugh? Obviously. Will we hit replay on every kiss scene until our laptops overheat? Absolutely.

Bring on the sequel. We’re ready.

REFERENCE: PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly