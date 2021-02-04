Gay Navajo Lawmaker Joins Buttigieg’s Transportation Deptartment

Another gay man in joining the Biden Administration? And he’s specifically joining the Transportation Department? We love to see it.

Former Arizona state Rep. Arlando Teller is in the midst of transitioning into his new job as the Transportation Department’s deputy assistant secretary for tribal affairs. The gay Navajo man has plenty of experience to fill in the role, according to the Washington Blade. Teller previously worked at the California Department of Transportation and as the deputy director of the Navajo Department of Transportation. He then moved onto his Arizona House position in 2018.

Election Day is especially important to LD7, AZ and the Nation. I encourage you to come out to vote, if you hadn’t done so. Practice social distancing, mask up and sanitize. pic.twitter.com/N0NUrviUzH — Arlando Teller (@ArlandoTeller) November 3, 2020

Previously, Teller worked with five other openly gay men in Arizona’s Legislature. This too could be seen as experience for his upcoming Biden Administrative job. Teller will be working under Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. In addition, he’ll be working alongside other openly gay members of the administration such as Jeff Marootian, the Special Assistant to the President on Climate and Science Agency Personnel, and Ned Price, a new spokesperson for the State Department.

Teller officially resigned his state House seat on Monday, February 1. That said, he won’t be moving to Washington, D.C. anytime soon. Teller tested positive for the coronavirus in November. He spent several weeks in the hospital and will work remotely in Arizona as he continues to recover.

Source: The Washington Blade,