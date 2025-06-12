Gay Porn Star Devin Franco Snitches An Immigrant to ICE

By now, most of us have made peace with the fact that our favorite adult performers might also have terrible taste in politics. We’ve even forgiven a few for regrettable tattoos and questionable OnlyFans collabs. But every once in a while, a plot twist comes along so unhinged it sends queer Twitter into a tailspin. Enter: Devin Franco, MAGA’s favorite power bottom?

Franco, best known for cinematic landmarks like C*mDumpSl*ts, Hung F*ckers, and the touching mentorship drama Teacher’s Pet Fster*, made headlines recently—not for a new scene, but for his enthusiastic support of… ICE. Yes, that ICE.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter, currently spiraling), Franco revealed:

“I just submitted an ICE tip on an old friend who disassociated himself from me for being MAGA because he tried to convince me to marry his ‘helper’ just to get him his green card. He put his planned scheme in writing through text and even provided a photo of his ‘helper’ as if to show him off as property and proposed I could use him for labor for three years until he got his legal status. Wish I could be there when he gets a knock on his door lol”

In a year already oversaturated with gay-on-gay crime (emotionally speaking), this one hit a different nerve. ICE, the same federal agency criticized for aggressive raids, family separations, and a long history of human rights abuses, has seen a spike in arrests—NBC reports a record 2,200 people detained on June 4. That’s more than triple the average from the early Trump years.

Yet Franco—who has nearly half a million followers and a brand built on, well, uniting bodies, not borders—decided to add “immigration snitch” to his resume. Fans, understandably, were shook.

The backlash was swift and shady. One user, @MlGUELMIGS, responded with Franco’s old mugshot, because if you’re going to throw stones from a glass studio apartment, make sure your own record is squeaky clean. Spoiler: it wasn’t.

Franco’s MAGA era didn’t come out of nowhere. In the lead-up to the 2024 election, he proudly aligned himself with right-wing rhetoric, replying to a post from a fellow gay Trump supporter who claimed Democrats are a “war-hungry censorship machine, cynically using identity politics and media manipulation to divide us.” Franco co-signed that sentiment with:

“Well, that’s delusional because you don’t even know me. Get a grip, I have a different opinion. It’s this kind of attitude that red-pilled me.”

For the uninitiated, being “red-pilled” means converting to right-wing beliefs after supposedly “seeing the truth.” For the rest of us, it usually means someone started watching too much YouTube and thinks misgendering people is “free speech.”

But Franco’s dive off the deep end hasn’t just been political. He’s repeatedly used the N-word on his X profile and interacts frequently with accounts posting borderline (and sometimes blatantly) white nationalist content. One such gem featured a man masturbating with the caption: “Watching ICE deport the illegal immigrant I reported.” Franco engaged with that, too. The vibes? Absolutely rancid.

It’s not just the hypocrisy that’s galling—it’s the betrayal. In a community built on solidarity, chosen family, and loving who you want across lines of borders, bodies, and binaries, Franco’s choices feel like a slap in the face. He built a fanbase on being a fantasy, but lately, he’s been a walking contradiction: brown-skinned, gay, bottoming for freedom on screen—and bottoming for fascism on X.

There’s still space for redemption—queer people are nothing if not forgiving (hello, we watched Glee for six seasons). But if Franco keeps pushing his ICE-fueled fantasies, he may find his audience shrinking faster than a flaccid fluff break.

Until then, the gays will be watching. And judging. With lube-free side-eye.

TL;DR: Devin Franco might have once been your fave, but now he’s out here reporting immigrants to ICE and cozying up to far-right rhetoric. Not all plot twists are sexy.