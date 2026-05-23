Gay Porn Stars and Politics … Why Fans Are So Divided

There was a time when the only thing I expected from my favorite gay porn stars and content creators was a good angle, great lighting, and maybe a dangerously unnecessary amount of baby oil.

Now? I open Instagram and suddenly I’m being hit with a full-blown geopolitical analysis of Venezuela… sandwiched between thirst traps and a massive bulge pic.

And honestly? I don’t know whether to applaud the passion… or scream, “Sir, please put the Constitution down and pick the jockstrap back up.”

Because lately, more and more gay adult content creators are doing something bold: they’re not just selling fantasy anymore, they’re selling opinions.

Roy3tev, Politics, and the Gay Internet Meltdown

One of my personal favorites in this space is Roy3tev (Ruggery Valdivia Jimenez), a Cuban powerhouse who is quickly approaching one million Instagram followers. Roy is a gorgeous big boy, insanely successful, ridiculously hot, and clearly not interested in being anyone’s silent little subscription fantasy.

He posts what he thinks, when he thinks it, and doesn’t water it down for the comfort of horny strangers with commitment issues.

And just to be crystal clear before anyone starts clutching pearls and filing a complaint with the Department of Gay Affairs, I have no idea what Roy’s actual voting record is. I’m not claiming to know how he votes, who he supports, or what happens behind the curtain when he steps into a booth. I’m only reacting to what he publicly posts, which is more than enough to send half the internet into cardiac arrest.

Roy has been outspoken about Cuba, vocal about Venezuela, and occasionally drops opinions that feel unexpected in gay creator spaces, like critiques of Democrats or what some interpret as sympathy toward Trump-style politics.

And every time he posts? The gays come out swinging.

I’ve even sparred with him myself a few times, respectfully, but with enough intensity that my blood pressure definitely qualified as cardio in the moment.

Richly Larkin, MAGA Hats, and Gay Trump Supporters

Roy isn’t the only creator testing the limits of what gay audiences can tolerate from the men they subscribe to.

Case in point: fan-favorite gay porn star Richly Larkin, who proudly rocked hot pink MAGA gear during the 2024 election season like he was headed to a Pride parade sponsored by Fox News.

Whether you found it bold, cringe, iconic, or an immediate boner-killer, it made one thing crystal clear. Some adult creators are not quietly keeping politics private. They’re making political identity part of their brand making it known that they are more than just gay porn stars.

And in gay culture? That can get messy fast.

When Politics Starts Affecting Gay Dating and Hookups

Honestly, this kind of political sorting isn’t only happening online with influencers. It has bled directly into gay dating culture and hookup apps.

We’re not even just voting differently anymore. We’re hooking up differently, too.

I’ve lost count of how many Grindr profiles I’ve seen proudly announce: “No Trump supporters.”

And then there’s the opposite end of the spectrum. I once saw a Scruff profile featuring a horse-hung, skinhead-looking dude who wrote, “Democrats don’t even ask for this d*ck, the answer is no.”

Which is honestly a bold manifesto to publish while standing in a filthy room that looks like the health department should schedule a surprise walk-through.

So if politics already determines who people date and sleep with, is it really surprising that it also affects the porn people consume?

Billy Santoro and When Political Opinions Go Too Far

Of course, there’s a difference between political disagreement and outright extremism.

It’s one thing to say, “Hey, I’m conservative,” or “I hate both parties.” That’s normal in a two-party system.

It’s another thing to go full Billy Santoro who, until going full whack job, was one of the top gay porn stars in the content creator world.

Santoro’s career didn’t implode because he expressed political opinions. It imploded because his posts crossed into racist, violent, and inflammatory territory.

That wasn’t politics. That was a PR disaster with a side of meth-fueled chaos and fake hospital photo ops.

Do Fans Care About the Political Views of Gay Porn Stars?

So, do political opinions ruin the fantasy?

For some people, absolutely.

If your favorite gay porn stars are a 10/10 physically but a 2/10 in your political worldview, that can be a difficult disconnect to ignore.

For others? They’ll still subscribe, complain in the comments, and hate-scroll while hard. Which, frankly, is one of the most American things imaginable.

Personally, I don’t need adult creators to agree with me politically to enjoy their content.

That said, there is a line.

If someone reaches the point where they’re posting more chaos than c*ck pics, chances are they’re getting unfollowed and blocked… which probably isn’t great news for their OnlyFans subscriptions.

Because at the end of the day, I came for the thirst traps, not the tyranny, and for the D — without the debates.