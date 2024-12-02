This Wrestling Match is the Gay WWE You’ve Always Wanted

Recently, WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) introduced its first openly gay male athlete, Aaron “Evil Gay” Rourke, to its ID Program roster. But would you be even more excited if all the athletes participating were queer?

The AFA or the Alliance For All Wrestling is a Southern California-based wrestling promotion that was founded by the “proud professional gay wrestler” Barbie Boi. The wrestling alliance recently held a Mean Girls ‘Burn Book’ themed wrestling match where thirty LGBTQ+ wrestlers participated in the heavily pink-themed matches.

For the Burn Book Battle Royale segment of the show, participants like Cody Prince, Eddie Roar, Leo Canado, Hunter Gallagher, Keith Murray, Gin Sevani, Rebel Storm, Xander Phillips, Leo Cańedo, and Brendan Divine jumped into the ring for a showdown. The catalyst? Apparently, “some nasty things were written in the Burn Book backstage,” sparking an all-out brawl as they decided to “settle it” in the most dramatic way possible, but not before a very ostentatious introduction to set things into motion.

Check out Hunter “Hot Boy” Gallagher making his grand entrance into the Battle Royale, sporting a muscle tee that shows off his toned, powerful arms. To top it all off, he completes the eye-catching look with shiny Barbie-pink leather briefs that steal the spotlight.

Photo Credit: Alliance for All Wrestling (YouTube)

Not to be outshined, here comes Alonzo Alvarez in a Barbie pink wrestling singlet, pink knee pads, and a confetti gun to top off the look (wish it was bedazzled and pink though).

Photo Credit: Alliance for All Wrestling (YouTube)

In another portion of the event called the Jingle Bell Rock Jamboree Scramble Match, players Mylo, Brooke Havoc, Gypsy Mac, Dante King, ELi Everlfy, Matt Vandagriff, and Damian Drake showed up in their most dazzling, bedazzled, Christmas-themed wrestling outfits.

Photo Credit: Alliance for All Wrestling (YouTube)

Photo Credit: Alliance for All Wrestling (YouTube)

A Reddit comment said, and I have to agree, “Guy in the pink looks like an off duty Power Ranger with those boots. I ain’t mad about it.”

The event made its way onto Reddit where the comment section went completely off the charts!

“As if wwe wasnt gay enough lol”

“Gay WWE might be straighter than regular WWE.”

“I think the jumping ass first into face is a move I haven’t seen on WWE, but your point stands.”

“So basically WWE with less glitter 😂😂😂”

“So, in other words, WWE, but we’re being honest.”

“Where do I sign up?”

“The amount of athleticism gays put into things in order to make them slay really got me curious here”

Alliance For All! One week Away! 💖 pic.twitter.com/V3Gb1XsiJe — BarbieBoiii (@TheBarbieBoii) February 22, 2024

