Gayle King Gets Caught in the Comedy Crossfire: Was She Wrong?

When Gayle King, CBS Mornings’ beloved co-anchor, stepped into the comedy spotlight this past week, she did so with all the finesse of someone who’s been practicing a punchline—or, perhaps more accurately, someone who’s been trying to avoid a punchline. On April 4th, during an interview with comedian Matteo Lane, King decided to retell one of his stand-up jokes with gusto—and, well, it included an uncensored gay slur. Oops?

In the spirit of “Can I get away with this?” King quoted Lane’s joke about white women, rosé, and an apparent alter ego that emerges after just one sip of the drink. “Can I just say one joke? I hope I don’t get in trouble,” she quipped before diving in. As she retold Lane’s punchline—which involved the use of a gay slur—the comedian couldn’t contain his laughter. Watching the moment unfold, he grinned, covering his mouth in what can only be described as a mix of amusement and mild horror, while King herself seemed totally oblivious to the storm that was brewing behind the scenes.

Advertisement

“I thought that was hilarious,” she added, not skipping a beat, as Lane explained the joke with more context. “What does that mean?” she asked, as if she were just a regular fan of gay comedy.

Lane, ever the professional, managed to keep his composure while offering a more detailed breakdown of the punchline. “It means exactly what you think it means,” he said, in between laughs. “White women, they’re fine during the day, but they have one sip of a rosé and they’re like, ‘Tonight’s about me!’ They won’t stop, I’m telling you. Horrible.”

Advertisement

After the segment aired, CBS took the responsible route (and perhaps a legal one) and scrubbed the uncensored version from subsequent broadcasts. Lane, being the good sport he is, took to Instagram to share the now-censored clip with his followers.

Advertisement

Naturally, this moment sent ripples through the online world, with reactions that ranged from “What were you thinking, Gayle?” to “Honestly, iconic” (thanks, Bob the Drag Queen). The reality? Reactions were split. Some argued that it was inappropriate for a straight person like Gayle to casually drop that kind of slur, even when quoting a comedian. Others—Bob the Drag Queen included—found it to be a moment of unintentional brilliance, a kind of TV chaos we didn’t know we needed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the real takeaway? Gayle King is out here living her best life—whether we like it or not. Can we blame a 70-year-old journalist for getting swept up in the world of drag queen humor? Gayle, next time, maybe just stick to reporting on the news? Or, better yet, call up RuPaul for some lessons on drag humor. It’s never too late to learn, right?

RELATED: Ain’t That a Shame: Backlash at the Dolly Parton Musical

So, here’s the real question—was Gayle wrong to use that slur in her retelling of the joke? Should she have been more careful with her words, or was it all just part of the comedic chaos we expect from daytime TV? We want to hear from you. Let us know what you think!

Source: People