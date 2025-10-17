Trump Orders Disgraced Former Rep. George Santos Released From Prison

Donald Trump ordered today the release from prison of former Rep. George Santos (R-NY). The disgraced serial liar and gay fabulist was sentenced to 7+ years in prison after pleading guilty to felony fraud charges.

Breaking News: President Trump commuted the prison sentence of George Santos, the New York Republican who was expelled from Congress. Santos had reported to prison in July after he was sentenced to serve more than 7 years for financial fraud. https://t.co/pDkhkjlhfJ — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 17, 2025

From Trump’s Truth Social:

Santos was sentenced to 7 years in prison in April after admitting to wire fraud, deceiving campaign donors, and misappropriating the identities of 11 people (including family members) to fund his political efforts. He also copped to lying to Congress, stealing money from campaign donors, and fraudulently collecting unemployment benefits.

All in all, Santos pleaded guilty to 23 felony counts.

But then, you can imagine that Trump, who was found guilty of 34 felony counts of fraud in a New York court, would feel some kinship with Santos.

On July 25, he began his sentence after reporting to the Federal Correctional Institution in Fairton, New Jersey – a minimum-security camp with fewer than 50 inmates. He walks free today after serving less than three months.