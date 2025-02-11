Get to Know ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Star Chris Medlin

Photo Credit: Chris Medlin

If you’re not already obsessed with Chris Medlin, let me introduce you to your next fave. This guy has been absolutely killing it on Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias, and his journey to stardom is just as exciting as the show itself.

Advertisement

Chris grew up in the mountains of East Tennessee, where there weren’t a ton of artistic outlets. But did that stop him? Nope. He found his own way—singing, dancing, and yes, even pretending to be a Power Ranger. The hustle started early too—when he was in third grade, he literally walked himself back to school just to audition for the choir. And that energy? Still going strong.

Advertisement

RELATED: Interviews: ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ Brings Us Drama & LGBTQ Representation

Fast forward, and now Chris is stealing hearts as Isaac Downey on Sweet Magnolias. He got bumped up to a series regular in season three, which—let’s be real—was totally deserved. And let’s talk about that big season four finale reveal: after tons of fan speculation, it was finally confirmed that Isaac is gay! Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson told Deadline,

“He wasn’t interested in dating until he was comfortable with who he was in Serenity… I look forward to the chance and the hope of being able to ponder what happens next.” So yeah, we’re definitely getting more Isaac, and I am so here for it.

Advertisement

RELATED: Netflix Drops Trailer For Season Two of ‘The Ultimatum,’ With All Queer Couples

Before becoming a Netflix fave, Chris was lighting up Broadway in Mean Girls the Musical and Diana, where he originated the role of Graham. And if you didn’t catch Diana when it hit Netflix in 2021, go fix that ASAP. He’s also performed in The Prom Musical and a bunch of other amazing productions across the country.

Season 4 of sweet magnolias drops TOMORROW on netflix. Our best season yet! I’ll see you (and Isaac!) there. Catch me gnawing at the bars of my enclosure til then 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/sURZLgLsJG — Chris Medlin (@MrMedlin) February 5, 2025

Advertisement

RELATED: From Dancer to BOSS Model: Sam Salter Stuns in New Photos

Oh, and let’s not forget—Chris can dance. Like, really dance.

Advertisement

RELATED: Elite Fans, Rejoice—Nuno Gallego is Back with Olympo

Bottom line: Chris Medlin is out here making moves, telling important stories, and being ridiculously talented while doing it. Whether he’s on Broadway, Netflix, or dancing, he’s proving time and time again that he’s one to watch. And with Sweet Magnolias teasing even more for Isaac, I cannot wait to see what’s next!

Source: IMDB, Deadline, Mr. Medlin