Olympo: Netflix’s Next Addictive Spanish-Language Drama

Have you been missing Elite since it wrapped up its scandalous, drama-filled eighth season, don’t worry—Netflix is about to quench your thirst. Enter Olympo, the upcoming Spanish-language young adult series that’s ready to set your screen on fire. Think drama, intrigue, dangerously good-looking people, and a whole lot of sweat—literally.

Created by Jan Matheu, Laia Foguet, and Ibai Abad, and produced by Zeta Studios (aka the masterminds behind Elite), Olympo is set at the Pirineos High Performance Center, home to the country’s best young athletes.

12 UPCOMING GAY SERIES OF 2025 2 • Olympo (Season 1) pic.twitter.com/99AgS6jAL5 — mikey (@buckIeydiaz) January 18, 2025

Among them is Amaia, the captain of the national synchronized swimming team, who has dedicated her life to perfection—until her best friend and teammate, Núria, suddenly outperforms her. But something isn’t adding up. Some athletes are improving at an unnatural rate. After years of brutal training and sacrifice, they’re faced with a chilling question: How far are they willing to go to win?

With a premise that screams intense and a setting that guarantees plenty of shirtless (and swimsuit-clad) moments, based on the teaser that was released by Netflix, we’re already preparing ourselves for the obsession that’s about to take over our lives.

In case the premise alone wasn’t enough to get your heart racing, here’s something that will—Elite alum Nuno Gallego is part of the cast. And this time, he’s not just stirring up trouble; he’s also tackling intense rugby training to bring his character to life. If you thought he looked good in Elite, just wait until you see him drenched in sweat, flexing in Olympo. Consider us seated.

But he’s not the only eye candy gracing our screens. The cast also includes Clara Galle (Raising Voices), Nira Osahia, Agustín Della Corte (Society of the Snow), María Romanillos (Paraíso), Martí Cordero (4 estrellas), Juan Perales, Andy Duato (HIT), and Najwa Khliwa (Menudas piezas). Basically, Olympo is serving up a buffet of hot and talented young actors, and we’re absolutely here for it.

Shooting for Olympo kicked off in July 2024, and while Netflix has been tight-lipped about details, one thing they haven’t been able to hide? The on-set photos. And from what we’re seeing, let’s just say this show is about to be as steamy as Elite—if not more. Think intense rivalries, scorching romance, and tension so thick you could cut it with a knife (or a perfectly sculpted jawline).

An exact release date hasn’t been announced yet, but Netflix promises it’s dropping very, very soon. And with an in-demand and insanely attractive cast, one thing is certain—once you start watching, you won’t be able to stop.

nuno gallego na skin de atleta 😮‍💨❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/5y94XX3KkH — maria (@eilishriosz) July 23, 2024

Get ready, Olympo is coming… and it’s about to take over your life.