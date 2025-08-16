Let’s be real—Derek Chadwick could’ve stopped at “hot,” and we still would’ve followed him. But there’s so much more to this six-foot-one, gym-bodied New Yorker than just great lighting and perfect angles. Born on July 8, 1995, in New York City, Derek’s glow-up isn’t just physical—it’s personal, professional, and proudly gay.

Photo Credit: @derekchadwick

His big break came in 2017 when Urban Outfitters slid into his DMs (as they should) and asked him to be part of a full 360 campaign.

“I took over their Instagram, and I was in store and online,” Derek recalled. “That was the catalyst for everything.”

Photo Credit: @derekchadwick

And everything came fast. The campaign catapulted his Instagram following to 150,000, and soon, brands like American Eagle, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, Perry Ellis, and Abercrombie & Fitch were knocking. Modeling led to acting, and acting led to a cross-country move from Long Island to Los Angeles.

Since then, Derek has racked up screen credits in Scream Queens, Blue Bloods, Wonderstruck, and Hollywood—with more recent appearances in The Sex Lives of College Girls and A Jenkins Family Christmas. Sprinkle in campaigns for Moschino, Lucky Brand, and Calvin Klein, and it’s clear: the man’s booked.

Photo Credit: @derekchadwick

But beyond the muscles and the modeling contracts, Derek’s journey has been deeply rooted in self-discovery. In a 2018 Gay Times interview, Derek publicly came out and shared just how personal the process was.

“I would identify now as gay… I think I realized vaguely at school that I was gay, like officially. There was a point that I just knew,” he told Gay Times.

“I have a very private life, and because I haven’t been out, I’ve been nervous about people seeing my personality because I didn’t want them to jump to conclusions about me without knowing my whole story. “It’ll allow me to be more personable on social media. I’ll be able to post more on my stories and videos on Twitter… it’ll allow me to stand up on the stage in front of the LGBTQ community and not feel so pressured about, ‘Oh my God, I wonder what they think of me.’”

Photo Credit: @derekchadwick

Photo Credit: @derekchadwick

Since coming out, Derek has leaned into LGBTQ+ visibility with purpose. “If I can just inspire one person… that would be the most rewarding part of all this,” he shared. “Helping that one person, they can then go on and hopefully help someone else… and it’ll keep going on and on.”

Now with 1.8 million followers on Instagram, Derek’s presence is as powerful as it is shirtless. He’s become known for posting gym selfies, behind-the-scenes videos, and motivational moments—while staying authentic and down-to-earth.

Photo Credit: @derekchadwick

And because just being hot isn’t enough, Derek launched his own beauty brand, Chaddy, in 2023. Inspired by his own lifestyle, Chaddy focuses on minimal but effective everyday products.

“I was thinking a good idea for a product would be something I could wear every single day to the gym or wear to get groceries or traveling, and I wouldn’t have to wipe it off,” he told Beauty Independent.

“I just wanted to make something that was super moisturizing, but also would plump your lips and was very natural. I really love the idea of enhancing your own natural features… It’s about wanting to feel the most confident.”

So what do you get when you mix a career born from a DM, a heart full of intention, and a jawline that could cut glass? You get Derek Chadwick—model, actor, entrepreneur, and your new gay role model.

Photo Credit: @derekchadwick

He’s not just someone to look at—he’s someone to root for.

And if that includes a little lip plumper along the way? Even better.

REFERENCE: Beauty Independent, Gay Times