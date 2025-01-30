Fra Fee: The Irish Actor Who’s Taking Over Our Screens

You might know Fra Fee best as Kazi from Hawkeye (yes, he’s the one you wanted to hate but ended up respecting), or maybe you’ve caught his stellar performance in Rebel Moon on Netflix. He’s also popped up in Animals, Cinderella, Pixie, and Boys from County Hell, just to name a few. Seriously, if you’ve turned on a screen recently, chances are you’ve seen Fra Fee in action.

Born on May 20, 1987, in Dungannon, County Tyrone, Fra Fee is the actor you’ve probably seen everywhere but didn’t know you were falling for. From Marvel to Netflix, stage to screen, he’s a man of many talents—and he’s just getting started.

Fra Fee’s got an educational pedigree that would make even the most accomplished artists jealous. He started out performing with Bardic Theatre before pursuing music at the University of Manchester. Then, he hit the Royal Academy of Music, graduating in 2009 and earning the title of Associate in 2014. We see you, Fra—turning talent into an art form.

This guy’s stage credits are absolutely legendary. He’s taken on the world premiere of Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman (directed by Sam Mendes) in the West End and Broadway, earning a Whatsonstage Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Play. Talk about making an entrance! He’s also graced the stage in Romeo & Juliet, My Cousin Rachel, Candide, Follies, Les Miserables, and so much more. You can practically hear the applause from here.

On top of all that career brilliance, Fra has recently marked a special milestone in his personal life. The Hawkeye and Lost Boys & Fairies star tied the knot with his long-time partner, British actor Declan Bennett, on November 15, 2024. The couple, who’ve been living together since 2020, celebrated their love with a beautiful ceremony at Mount Druid in Westmeath, Ireland, surrounded by close friends and family. Among the guests were none other than beloved gay celebrity couple Luke Evans and Fran Tomas, who have been together since 2021.

Fra Fee has appeared on TV in Lost Boys & Fairies (BBC) and Dalgliesh (Channel 5), showing that his range knows no bounds. And the cherry on top? Fra is set to star alongside White Lotus’ Leo Woodall in Apple TV+’s Prime Target, where he’ll be playing a queer character opposite Woodall’s math genius, Edward Brook. The series promises to be a thrilling ride, and with these two powerhouse actors, it’s sure to be one you won’t want to miss.

Catch Prime Target on Apple TV+ starting January 22. You can watch the trailer down below.