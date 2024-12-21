Get to Know Colombian Fitness Expert J. David Torres

It’s about time we get to know muy caliente Columbian fitness expert and influencer J. David Torres who’s been showing us that glow-ups are possible if you just believe in yourself…and follow his expert advice on how to achieve his perfectly plump glutes, thick thighs, and rock-hard abs.

The sizzling hot fitness influencer who goes by @davidtorres.fit on Instagram and TikTok has built a reputation not only for his thirst trap-worthy posts but also for his encouraging captions. He has an impressive following of 135K on Instagram, over 8K on TikTok, more than 21K on YouTube, and a steady rise of followers on his OnlyFans of 1K.

We don’t always figure things out right away. For some, it takes years; for others, even decades. J. David Torres began his fitness journey at 14, and while it wasn’t always smooth sailing, he eventually found his place in health and wellness.

In today’s digital age, Torres has thrived, crediting social media for allowing him to connect with people he otherwise wouldn’t have been able to reach, creating a global platform for motivation and transformation. He tells True Hollywood Talk:

“It gives me the options and accessibility to help people around the world. I can do workouts via Facetime and I can send diets and nutrition tips to people in other countries. Social media is a tool to reach more people and help them to feel better with themselves, more confident and stronger.”

Based on Torres’ Instagram bio, it looks like he travels back-and-forth between South of Florida and New York, coming into the United States roughly eight years ago all on his own. The fitness expert is not only physically and mentally strong, but he is also extremely resilient. He candidly shared in an interview with THT, that he lost both of his brothers before moving to the U.S., and all of these experiences–loss and resilience–has helped mold him to become a stronger version of who he is today.

J. David Torres, is all about living a holistic life. It’s not just about looking good physically, he believes that in order to achieve this, you also have to be kind to yourself. He encourages his followers to surround themselves with good energy:

“Remember that to achieve balance, the environment you surround yourself in and the human being you are becoming are also important.”

Torres is truly an expert in his field having trained for 17 years and having worked as a trainer for 10. He shows his followers how to properly thrust, bend, and flex those muscles to get the results you’ve been wanting to achieve! Just look at him doing those squats–he is working it!

“Many people get jealous of the result or criticize without knowing the effort it takes to see progress. But very few are jealous of the hard work it takes to achieve change. We get jealous of others’ achievements or criticize them. But would we have the consistency, discipline and patience to do it ourselves?”

It goes to show that with J. David Torres’ transformation, nothing is impossible with hard work, a good mindset, and a lot of hip thrusts in the gym. Now that we’ve learned a lot about this hottie’s fitness journey, let’s check out the fruits of his labor!

Source: True Hollywood Talk