JC Jonathan Casanas, also known by his Instagram handle ‘onehugelongname,’ has over 100K followers on the platform, where he shares photos of himself flexing his ripped muscles, light-hearted content, and couple posts with another Instagram hottie, Christopher Cragg (A.K.A. ‘blibblobblib’). He also boasts nearly 250K followers on TikTok, where he averages around 21K views per post. Pretty cool, huh?

Casanas is a proud gay man and a member of the LGBTQIA+ community who ‘keeps it gay all year.’ He is also a producer of the Gay8 Festival, known as ‘The LARGEST Diversity & Inclusion Festival in the US,’ as well as the Macho Party US. With his party spirit radiating through the screen, it’s no surprise that JC is based in Miami, a city known for its vibrant, energetic parties and its status as a hotspot for diverse cultures and a blend of international influences.

Casanas is part of the gay “bear” subculture, which celebrates larger, more rugged, and hairier men—an alternative to the stereotypically smooth, chiseled look often portrayed in mainstream media. Over time, the definition of “bear” has evolved, with many now associating it more with muscular and thick physiques, often referred to as “muscle bears,” compared to its original inclusive, body-positive roots. The discussion about whether the term “bear” should represent body-positive, unstructured members of the community or lean more toward muscular, athletic types is an ongoing conversation.

This macho man is not afraid to show off his mama! JC shares posts of his hilarious and sweet interactions with his mom on his Instagram page. In one instance, his mom commented he looked like “The Hawk” intending to say he looked like “The Hulk.” In another funny interaction, Casanas’ mother commented on his workout post: “Great to see you working out! Did you get those workout pants from my closet?” Well if it fits, right?

If JC’s plate wasn’t already full with his production work and crazy antics with his fiancé, he has also released music alongside Glovibes called ‘Please Don’t Go’ and a solo single called ‘Signal,’ which he released under the name ‘Jay C.’

It looks like JC is officially off the market! In one post, he referred to Christopher Cragg (A.K.A. blibblobblib) as his fiancé, and the two often share photos and videos of themselves in costumes, hanging out, wearing matching bodysuits, and posting gym selfies. As a couple, these two ‘gay bears’ truly match each other’s vibe and energy, making them a dynamic duo. Honestly, I don’t think anyone else could rock those matching sequined dresses and wigs quite like they do.

Check out more of @onehugelongname’s hottest and most macho looks from the Gram!

