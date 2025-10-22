Glen Powell just turned 37, and somehow, The Running Man and Twisters star decided that we deserved the gift. Forget cake and candles—he gave the people what they really wanted: a full-body mirror selfie in tight, white tights that left very little to the imagination.

It’s unclear if Powell was cooling off after a gym session or shooting an action scene on the set of his Hulu show Chad Powers, but one thing is certain—our collective jaws hit the floor. His chest looked sculpted, his abs carved like marble, and that cheeky smirk? Pure trouble.

You know how most people quietly turn another year older? Glen Powell does it in high-definition, with perfect lighting and a phone camera that clearly loves him back. The internet noticed too—because, of course, it did. Fans flooded social media with comments like “need him baddddd” and “SALUT MAGNIFIQUE”

But behind the thirst trap is an actor who’s on one hell of a hot streak. Powell’s latest project, Chad Powers, premiered on September 30 to glowing reviews. The Hulu and Disney+ series follows Russ Holliday, a disgraced college quarterback who reinvents himself as the lovable, slightly chaotic Chad Powers to get a second shot at football glory.

The show’s comedic charm has audiences hooked. One reviewer raved,

“Glen Powell is a great actor. When he’s Russ you don’t like him, but as Chad, he’s a goofy, charming oddball. Every weird story he tells somehow makes you love him more.”

Another added,

“I’ve laughed out loud more watching the first three episodes than I have watching any other show this year.”

It’s clear Powell’s not just a pretty face (and, well, everything else). He’s got razor-sharp comedic timing, undeniable charisma, and the kind of screen presence that makes you forget anyone else is in the scene. Whether he’s playing the swoon-worthy lead in Anyone But You, the hero in Twisters, or the lovable goofball in Chad Powers, Powell’s versatility keeps fans coming back for more.

And while the rest of us are trying to figure out how to age that well, Glen’s out here casually redefining what it means to be in your late thirties—fit, funny, and hotter than ever.

this seemed about the right time to bring back this video of glen powell on a mechanical bull to the tl pic.twitter.com/Nwko6lZmsJ — ً (@dollspoet) July 31, 2025

So happy 37th birthday, Glen Powell. Thank you for your service, your abs, and your commitment to keeping Hulu’s servers overheated.

You can stream Chad Powers now on Hulu and Disney+. Just don’t say we didn’t warn you about those tight white tights.

Glen Powell in Running Man