Greater Fort Lauderdale: Florida’s LGBTQ+ Capital Is Calling

If you’re dreaming of a sun-soaked escape where inclusivity meets indulgence, look no further than Greater Fort Lauderdale – the undisputed LGBTQ+ Capital of Florida. With its vibrant queer culture, stunning beaches, and thriving arts scene, this coastal paradise offers more than just a vacation – it’s a celebration of identity, community, and joy. And in 2025, this is a place we need. Located in the MOST DIVERSE county in Florida, Greater Fort Lauderdale understands, appreciates, and celebrates diversity.

A Location That Celebrates You

Greater Fort Lauderdale doesn’t just welcome LGBTQ+ travelers—it embraces them. Whether you’re strolling down Wilton Drive or soaking up the sun at Sebastian Street Beach, you’ll feel the warmth of a community that’s as diverse as it is dynamic.

Wilton Manors is THE spot to be for gay nightlife, pride-filled day shopping, and all around gay everything. The main road that runs through the heart of Wilton Manors, one of the gayest places in America is Wilton Drive. Walk along it to enjoy one of the best gayborhoods in the nation. Stroll along “The Drive” alone or hold the hand of that special someone, or that possible special someone you just met, and feel the love and acceptance – being a part of a community never felt so good.

Must-See Spots & Experiences

Seek out these educational, charitable, and artistic spots while here:

Stonewall National Museum & Archives – One of the largest LGBTQ+ libraries and archives in the world, preserving queer history and culture.

Stonewall National Museum, Archives, & Library (SNMAL) operates one of the leading gay archives in America and the Stonewall Library which remains the largest LGBTQ+ collection in the world. Stonewall presents an annual series of exhibitions, programs, workshops, and discussions with a goal to connect members of our community with a wide variety of ideas and perspectives.

Wilton Collective – A nonprofit boutique blending fashion, art, and philanthropy in support of the LGBTQ+ community. And it is more than support, it is creativity, program creation, and just everything full of love for our queer residents. The boutique has recently relocated, but Instinct did catch up with Julian Cavazos just before the move – Charity Spotlight: Julian’s Fountain of Youth – The Wilton Collective

Claudia Castillo Art Studio – A boutique gallery showcasing LGBTQ+ artists and contemporary works in the heart of Wilton Manors. Visitors are often seen staring in the windows at night while hopping from gay bar to gay bar. Hit this place up for more than a nighttime window shopping experience as its inventory is fun and everchanging.

And always check local calendars and local Facebook groups for new activities and even the visitLauderdale’s LGBTQ travel page and its LGBTQ Events Calendar page. There’s always something going on.

Beach Bliss & Boutique Stays

Just about four miles to the south and east of Wilton Drive, Sebastian Street Beach, or just Sebastian, is the gay stretch of the internationally-known Fort Lauderdale Beach. You’ll get your fill of speedos while visiting this beach paradise. Come early, stay throughout the day, or wait until the western-setting sun goes down and cools the sand for an even longer visit.

When it’s time to a place where you can stay and unwind, check into the Plunge Beach Resort, a laid-back, oceanfront stay with a hip vibe and local art on display. Not on Sebastian Beach, but located in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, it inspires visitors with its artsy vibe, beachfront bar, and support for local creatives through its “Plunge Into The Arts” program, it’s the perfect blend of relaxation and culture. Check out the adults-only bungalows for your stay. No, it is not a gay-only spot, but it is a great resort right on the beach with a great deal to offer.

For a location closer to The Drive and more gay adult oriented, we love to visit with the boys at Cabanas Guest House and Spa. You can learn more about our stay there in Exploring The Best Gay Guesthouse In Fort Lauderdale. With almost a decade of solid recognition for the best guest house and best men’s spa in Fort Lauderdale, we’re not the only ones hinting to check it out. Day passes are available, too.

Sip, Savor, and Slay

Start your day with a craft coffee at The Alchemist, a hidden garden café known for its artisan coffee and creative brunch menu. Is this place a secret as it’s off the main drag just a block? Come as you are, sit were you want, and enjoy all this place has to offer.

Then, get ready to werk at one of Fort Lauderdale’s legendary drag brunches, like those at AquaPlex, where queens serve up fierce performances alongside bottomless mimosas.

Other venues that friends always seem to want to return to every visit are:

Georgie’s Alibi Monkey Bar – A cornerstone of queer nightlife with award-winning burgers and nightly entertainment. A recent redo of every space and an added fixed additional patio area makes Alibi as one of the largest and visually stimulating spots in town. But don’t pass on the food as this bar venue can satisfy your hunger in more ways than one.



– A cornerstone of queer nightlife with award-winning burgers and nightly entertainment. A recent redo of every space and an added fixed additional patio area makes Alibi as one of the largest and visually stimulating spots in town. But don’t pass on the food as this bar venue can satisfy your hunger in more ways than one. Rosie’s Bar and Grill – A colorful, sassy spot for comfort food, cocktails, and Sunday Funday brunch. You’ll see everyone here as they just hit town, before they leave, or the locals that come here with all their friends when they visit. You MUST come here at least once during every visit.

Come As You Are

Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a seasoned traveler, Greater Fort Lauderdale invites you to be unapologetically yourself. With its inclusive spirit, rich cultural offerings, and endless sunshine, it’s no wonder this region has become a beacon for LGBTQ+ travelers from around the globe.

Greater Fort Lauderdale isn’t just a destination – it’s a declaration. Come out and play.

Images supplied by Greater Fort Lauderdale unless otherwise noted.