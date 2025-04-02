Greece to Ban Single Men or Male Couples from Using Surrogacy

Greece has recently enacted a law prohibiting single men and male same-sex couples from becoming parents through surrogacy. This legislative change comes on the heels of Greece’s legalization of same-sex marriage, marking a significant moment for LGBTQ+ rights in the country.

Justice Minister Giorgos Floridis clarified that the ban aims to define legal understandings of incapacity to bear a child, emphasizing that this incapacity is not related to one’s gender. This move aligns Greece with several other European nations that have restrictive surrogacy laws, reflecting a complex and often conservative approach to the practice across the continent.

Will a Ban on Surrogacy Happen in the US?

In contrast, the United States presents a diverse legal landscape regarding surrogacy, especially for LGBTQ+ individuals and couples. Since the nationwide legalization of same-sex marriage in 2015, many states have explicitly included same-sex couples in their surrogacy laws. However, the regulations vary significantly from state to state, creating a patchwork of laws that can be challenging to navigate.

It’s Already Here

Some states have favorable laws that permit compensated surrogacy agreements for same-sex couples, while others have restrictive or ambiguous regulations that can make the process legally complex or even prohibitive. This inconsistency means that the feasibility of surrogacy for male same-sex couples in the U.S. largely depends on the specific laws of the state in which they reside or choose to pursue surrogacy.

The recent developments in Greece raise important questions about the future of surrogacy laws in the United States. While the U.S. has generally been more permissive regarding surrogacy for same-sex couples, the lack of federal legislation means that state laws can change, potentially affecting the availability and legality of surrogacy options. Advocates for LGBTQ+ rights continue to push for more uniform and inclusive laws to ensure that same-sex couples have equal opportunities to build families through surrogacy without facing legal obstacles or discrimination.

As the legal landscape evolves both domestically and internationally, it remains crucial for individuals and couples considering surrogacy to stay informed about current laws and to consult legal professionals when planning their paths to parenthood.

Note: The information provided in this article is based on current laws and may be subject to change. Individuals considering surrogacy should seek personalized legal advice.