Gregory Maguire Talks Faith, Love, and the Lessons of Wicked for LGBTQ

Before Wicked became a global phenomenon, Gregory Maguire, a gay Catholic, wrote a novel that would change the way we think about good, evil, and difference. His journey to create Elphaba—the misunderstood green witch—was influenced by his own struggles to reconcile faith and sexuality. In an interview with National Catholic Reporter, Maguire opened up about how his experiences shaped the story, offering a glimpse into the intersection of religion, identity, and the power of storytelling.

Faith, Love, and the Gay Catholic Dilemma

Maguire’s gay Catholic experience wasn’t about conflict—it was about finding a way to integrate both faith and desire. His creation of Elphaba came from a place of navigating that very tension. Just as he wrestled with being both gay and Catholic, Elphaba faces society’s prejudice and fears while trying to stay true to her desire to do good. Maguire believes Elphaba’s “wickedness” stems from society’s inability to accept her, mirroring the struggles of many LGBTQ+ individuals who feel rejected for their authentic selves.

Silence and Underground Solidarity

Maguire critiques the church’s silencing of LGBTQ+ voices but also acknowledges the silent support found within its walls. Many LGBTQ+ clergy offer tacit solidarity, a quiet resistance to the institution’s oppressive stances. Though silence can be painful, it also fosters a hidden community of those who support one another without openly naming it. For Maguire, this kind of solidarity shaped his understanding of faith and identity, a theme that runs through Wicked.

Embracing Complexity in a Polarized World

Maguire points to today’s polarization as a result of our binary way of thinking—especially in the digital age. But he urges us to embrace complexity, an approach that resonates deeply with the LGBTQ+ community. Just as Wicked challenges ideas of good and evil, Maguire encourages us to hold space for nuance and contradiction. Stories, he believes, should challenge us and comfort us in equal measure, offering a richer understanding of ourselves and the world.

The Timeless Power of Storytelling

For Maguire, storytelling isn’t just about entertainment—it’s about challenging societal norms and offering a path for self-reflection. In Wicked, contradictions are invitations to think deeply about our own assumptions. With its themes of defying expectations and embracing identity, Wicked has become more relevant than ever, especially in a time when LGBTQ+ rights are at risk.

As Maguire reflects on the lasting impact of his work, he hopes that future generations will see Wicked not just as a musical but as a thoughtful meditation on identity, love, and the complexity of the human experience. In a world that constantly asks us to conform, Wicked reminds us to “defy gravity” and embrace our true selves—complex, imperfect, and beautiful.

Source: National Catholic Reporter