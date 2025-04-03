Pack Your Bags and Enjoy Grindr’s Host or Travel Season 2

You can tell that I’m happily retired from the dating/hookup scene because I had no idea that Grindr did anything other than help two people connect. Consider me shocked that the app has branched out into programming and its travel series, Host or Travel, is premiering today, April 3rd.

Taken from the press release, Host or Travel is summarized as “following real Grindr users as they explore global gayborhoods, uncovering hidden gems and queer culture in each city – from drag shows in Taipei to naked bars in Amsterdam.” You had me at naked bars, okay?

Seems like it exists in the same world as Wild On, which aired on E! from 1997 to 2003. My ex-girlfriend was on that show, but that’s a story for another day. Host or Travel is especially important in the current political climate as “the series celebrates cities that truly welcome LGBTQ+ people – places where the community can feel at home.”

Host or Travel Episode Rollout

Episode 1: Arosa, Switzerland – Thursday, April 3rd

Episode 2: Bangkok, Thailand – Thursday, April 10th

Episode 3: NOLA – Thursday, April 17th

Episode 4: Taipei, Taiwan – Thursday, April 24th

Episode 5: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Thursday, May 1st

Episode 6: Puerto Rico – Thursday, May 8th

While season two kicks off in Switzerland during Gay Ski Week, the rest of the season showcases gay culture in Thailand, America, Taiwan, The Netherlands and Puerto Rico. Featured topics and events include alpine nightlife, tuk-tuk rides, temple visits, floating markets and drag performances – all highlighted by local voices and queer camaraderie

My special interest is with episode two in Thailand. It takes place “just days after The White Lotus wraps its much-hyped third season. If you’re feeling the post-finale void, this is your next watch.” Fingers crossed that Patrick Schwarzenegger somehow makes it into the episode with all his handsome goodness.

“Host or Travel goes beyond travel inspiration – it also taps into the power of connection. With Grindr’s Roam feature, travelers can meet locals before they even arrive. And coming soon: new in-app tools like Travel Pass and Explore Heatmap will help users unlock even more city secrets in real-time.”

Grindr is quite literally the most popular gay man’s app. According to Statista, the app has over 14,300,000 monthly users as of December 2024. Besides its travel show and social networking, the app has become a brand with its own magazine, scripted narratives, podcasts and merchandise.

The video above is to get you in the mood for the brand-new episodes, but it originally aired during the show’s first season. Nothing wrong with taking a look at the menu before ordering dinner, right?

Remember, Grindr’s Host or Travel season two premieres today, April 3rd. Find it on YouTube, the app and related social media platforms.

Will you be watching? I probably will… after I tell my husband why I’m Googling Grindr.