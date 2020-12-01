Guy Scheiman & Inaya Day Team Up For A New ‘High Energy’ Release

Collaborations between uber-talented DJ/producers and brilliant and big-voiced vocalists are what so many of our most magical dance floor moments are made of. After collaborations like ‘People Of The World’ and ‘Special Love’ set dance floors ablaze, it was natural for international DJ sensation Guy Scheiman and dance floor staple Inaya Day to reunite for a next go-round in the studio. As for the choice for their next collaboration, Inaya Day says “I was driving down the streets of Brooklyn listening to a classics’ station and ‘High Energy’ by Evelyn Thomas came on. It hit me like a ton of bricks; do a cover! Guy Scheiman and I were due for our fourth single and we’d never done a cover together, so I asked him if he’d be interested in covering ‘High Energy’ & he said yes.”

As for recreating this track, that was a bit more complicated. Day went on to say “Keeping the integrity of the original vibe, we added a bit of sauce mixed with our own flavors and sped it up a bit. Guy laid the synth licks, reminiscent of the original, and a brand new beat with some extra nuances. I honored the vocal stylings of Evelyn Thomas while adding a bit of my own seasoning. We hope you enjoy our offering as we celebrate one of the songs that we so love!”

Guy Scheiman exclusively told me “I’m so proud of the massive support on the Beatport big room chart and by more than two hundred club DJ’s from thirty-nine countries!”

