“Hamilton” Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Cut Song From Musical

While the coronavirus has caused all shows on Broadway to shut down, Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of In the Heights and Hamilton, has delivered a previously unreleased song that was cut from the blockbuster musical Hamilton.

The song, “I Have This Friend,” is duet featuring Miranda’s Alexander Hamilton seeking advice from Christopher Jackson’s George Washington on how to deal with the fallout with the affair with Maria Reynolds.

Wish I could send you peace of mind via this app.

Alas.

But I can send you music no one's heard. Here's a cut Hamilton/Washington tune called I Have This Friend. No one's heard it, not even Kail.

Funnier if you picture me and @ChrisisSingin singing it.https://t.co/lhkLP0jQeT — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 12, 2020

Miranda describes the song as his “first draft of the song before ‘The Reynolds Pamphlet’.”

On March 3rd, Miranda began production of the Netflix film, Tick, Tick… Boom!, adapted from Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical of the same name. Miranda is directing the film which stars Andrew Garfield, Alexandria Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, and Judith Light.

What do you think of “I Have This Friend?” Let us know in the comments.