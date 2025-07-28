‘Heartstopper Forever’ Marks the End of an Era

The time has come for the Heartstopper gang to pack up their school bags and say goodbye to the world of Nick and Charlie. On July 27, 2025, Kit Connor and Joe Locke shared emotional farewell posts on social media, announcing that Heartstopper Forever, the film that will mark the end of the beloved series, has officially wrapped filming.

Connor, who has spoken openly about his bisexuality, who plays the ever-loyal Nick, posted a sweet message: “Bye Charlie, thankyou<3,” while Locke, who publicly came out as gay as well, as our heart-melting Charlie, added: “Wrapped. Thank you for everything.” It’s safe to say that after pouring their hearts into the roles of Nick and Charlie for several years, the actors’ exit feels just as bittersweet for them as it will be for their fans.

For those of us who’ve spent the last few years following Nick and Charlie’s sweet, awkward, and ultimately life-affirming journey through the highs and lows of young love, this wrap-up feels like the end of an era. But before you get too emotional, let’s talk about what’s coming up next: Heartstopper Forever.

The Final Chapter: Long-Distance Love, Growing Pains, and All That Jazz

Set to release in 2026, Heartstopper Forever will pick up where the third season left off. The official synopsis promises the heartwarming drama we’ve come to expect, but with a fresh layer of complexity. Nick is gearing up to leave for university, while Charlie is navigating newfound independence at school. As their worlds start to diverge, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to cast a shadow over their once-certain love. As with any good romance, doubts creep in, and the couple faces their biggest challenge yet.

The story won’t just focus on Nick and Charlie though. The challenges of growing up and navigating love and friendship will also take center stage for their friends. Tara, Darcy, Tao, Isaac, and all the familiar faces are expected to return, each dealing with their own bittersweet coming-of-age moments. In a world that’s still learning how to embrace the complexities of queer relationships, this film will likely answer one of the biggest questions of all: Can first loves really last forever?

A New Vision, Same Heart

The film will be directed by Wash Westmoreland, known for his work on Still Alice (2014) and Colette (2018). With such a thoughtful and emotive filmmaker at the helm, you can bet that the love and vulnerability of Nick and Charlie’s journey will be handled with the care it deserves.

Creator Alice Oseman also took to social media to express her emotions.

And the excitement doesn’t stop there: Kit Connor and Joe Locke will take on the roles of executive producers alongside Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman, Patrick Walters, Ian Canning, Emile Sherman, and Euros Lyn. With such a dedicated team behind the scenes, there’s every reason to believe this film will serve as a fitting and memorable conclusion to a series that has already won so many hearts.

So, what’s next for all of us Heartstopper fans? Well, for starters, we’ll need to wait a bit longer — Heartstopper Forever won’t be hitting Netflix until 2026. But as we eagerly anticipate what’s sure to be a touching and triumphant end to this beautiful, queer love story, one thing’s for sure: the impact of Heartstopper will be felt long after the credits roll.

Now, excuse me while I go grab a box of tissues… just in case.