Kit Connor’s Beard Debut: A Heartstopper, Indeed

Move over, abs. Scoot aside, biceps. Step gently, thighs—we love you all dearly, but there’s a new feature in Kit Connor’s arsenal of swoon-inducing surprises: facial hair. Yes, the boy wonder of Heartstopper fame, usually the poster child for clean-cut charm, has recently been spotted sporting a beard—or maybe a stubble? We’ll let you argue the semantics while we pick our jaws up off the floor.

It’s like our favorite British lad has walked out of a YA romance and straight into a magazine cover shoot. There’s something undeniably cheeky and grown-up about the look—a mature little twist to that soft-boy glow. It’s giving “Nick Nelson: The University Years,” and honestly? We’re here for it.

Advertisement

The new facial hair arrives on the heels of some bittersweet news: Heartstopper is wrapping up. Not with a traditional fourth season, but with a full-length feature film. According to ScreenRant, Netflix is adapting Alice Oseman’s upcoming sixth and final graphic novel, Nick and Charlie, into a movie. The film will pick up right after Season 3, following Nick and Charlie as they take their relationship to new heights—emotionally, we assume, but we won’t mind a little shirtless beach scene, either.

RELATED: No More Nick Nelson? Kit Connor Gets Real About the Future of ‘Heartstopper’

Advertisement

Filming for the movie is set to begin this summer, giving us plenty of time to emotionally prepare and analyze every whisker on Kit’s chin in the meantime.

Kit himself has been candid about not wanting to drag out the series just for the sake of it. “When a show this meaningful exists,” he’s said, “you don’t keep it going unless the story truly needs to be told.” And honestly? Respect.

Joe Locke, his on-screen love interest and real-life bestie, agrees. With both stars balancing new roles and growing careers, it makes logistical (and emotional) sense to wrap things up in one glorious, self-contained film. Less scheduling chaos, more movie magic.

So as we ready our tissues for the big finale, we’ll also be raising a glass (or a razor?) to this new bearded era of Kit Connor. It’s rugged. It’s unexpected. It’s the glow-up we didn’t know we needed. And just like Heartstopper itself, it’s a little bit tender, a little bit sexy, and utterly unforgettable.