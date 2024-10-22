Alice Oseman, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell On ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3

Cue the leaves, because the third season of Heartstopper is here!

Ushering in a new chapter, the beloved Netflix series continues to explore the emotional journey of its characters as they navigate love, friendship, and the complexities of young adulthood. As we recall, Season 2 concluded with Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) solidifying their feelings for each other in a deeply vulnerable conversation.

This latest installment will focus on the duo as they confront deeper emotions and face decisions that will shape their futures, from romantic confessions to the looming question of university.

“Season 2 ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie’s mental health issues, and it’s this that will drive the story through Season 3,” says series creator, writer, and executive producer Alice Oseman. “While Heartstopper will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, as well as think about each couple and how their relationship can progress in some way, I’m really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up. Nick, Charlie, and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood.”

Instinct recently caught up with Oseman to talk more about Heartstopper and what else viewers can expect from Season 3, as well as the project’s origin story, the incredible journey of watching her beloved creation evolve from a graphic novel to a groundbreaking series, and why Locke and Connor are the ideal actors to portray Nick and Charlie.

We also sat down with cast members Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell, who play girlfriends Tara Jones and Darcy Olsson. They opened up about their characters’ development this season, the experience of being part of such a trailblazing show, and its meaningful impact on the queer community – especially for lesbian representation.

Check out the full video interviews below.

Alice Oseman…

Corinna Brown & Kizzy Edgell…

Heartstopper Season 3