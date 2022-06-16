Heidi Klum Says ‘Drag Race’ Star Gottmik “Taught Me How To Be An Ally”

In People Magazine’s annual Pride issue the cast of the new Queer as Folk reboot discusses how there is “strength in numbers.” Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts, who also appears on the cover pays tribute to her co-worker and ally Deborah Roberts. Speaking of allies Rupaul’s Drag Race breakout star Gottmik also pays homage to an ally she needed right before she began to transition. This ally proved to be a person Gottmik needed at the time. The ally? None other than America’s Got Talent host Heidi Klum.

The unexpected but rewarding friendship began in 2019 when Kade Gottlieb was working as a makeup artist. The former Project Runway host was a new client and Gottmik commented, “I mean obviously I was obsessed with Heidi Klum.” The RPDR season 13 finalist continued,

“But I hadn’t started my transition. Then I opened up to her about it. A lot of people are scared to ask questions but Heidi was willing to learn.”

The Making the Cut host shared how the two connected over makeup mentioning, “we open up the cosmetics bag and start talking.” Klum thanks Gottmik for teaching her, “how to be an ally.” On meeting people where they are and bringing them to a place of understanding the first transgender man to compete on Drag Race said,

“We as a community have to be wiling to listen. And educate.”

Finally, on why Klum is so loved in the community Gottmik feels,

“The queer community always wants to see someone living life to the fullest. That’s Heidi.”

These two are serving gorgeous friendship goals. Happy Pride!

