Hell’s Kitchen Picks Out Chef Kyle Timpson as Season 23 Winner

It only took 23 seasons of Hell’s Kitchen for Gordon Ramsey to crown a gay winner but, hey, here we are, and another moment in gay media is added to the history books.

Kyle Timpson, now age 30, won season 23 of the reality TV show on Thursday night after a series of grueling cook offs. The rising star in culinary arts walked away with the $250,000 grand prize and a job as head chef at the Hell’s Kitchen in Foxwood Resort Casino in Connecticut.

Seems like a one-sided reward to me because he’ll need to use some of the grand prize money for a home and moving expenses. Or is that all factored in behind-the-scenes?

According to NJ.com, Timpson commented on his win with the statement: “I’m speechless for the first time in my entire life. I’m just so proud of myself. I’ve had people in my life tell me that this isn’t the business for me. Now I’m 29, just won Hell’s Kitchen, and happy as shit.”

Hell’s Kitchen provides diversity in culinary arts

Feeling a sense of pride considering Timpson hails from New Jersey. He attended school at Middle Township High School and Atlantic Cape Community College. I don’t know what we do in New Jersey to show pride besides cursing and causing destruction…

After more than a decade on air, Hell’s Kitchen and its host, Gordon Ramsey, are extremely popular. The season that concluded on Thursday was watched by over 1,700,000 viewers not including DVR and streaming.

Was Kyle Timpson your choice to win the competition? Are you still watching Hell’s Kitchen? How do you feel about this moment in gay history? Comment and let me know!

