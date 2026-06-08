Heated Rivalry Just Announced the Ultimate Fan Fantasy

Heated Rivalry fans, gather around. You’re going to want to sit down for this one.

If you’ve ever dreamed of watching your favorite gay hockey drama before literally everyone else, Jacob Tierney has just handed you the opportunity of a lifetime.

The director behind Heated Rivalry recently announced a special contest that will send one lucky winner and a guest to the exclusive premiere of Season 2. Not only will they get to see the highly anticipated new season before the rest of the world, they’ll also be watching it alongside the cast and crew who brought the beloved series to life.

Yes, we’re talking about the kind of invitation that usually exists only in fan fiction.

Win a trip for two to attend the season two premiere of Heated Rivalry alongside creator Jacob Tierney and the cast and crew behind the hit series. Airfare and hotel accommodations are included. Every entry supports Rainbow Railroad. Enter now at https://t.co/QTAoVlVC2I. pic.twitter.com/fPWdcWmyIb — Charitybuzz Sweepstakes (@CBsweepstakes) June 5, 2026

A Premiere Worth Fighting For

The grand prize is enough to make even the calmest Heated Rivalry fan start screaming into a pillow.

The winner and a guest will receive round trip airfare, hotel accommodations for two nights, and access to the exclusive premiere screening of Season 2.

That means one lucky fan won’t be refreshing social media for reactions. They’ll be inside the room where the reactions happen.

Even better, the event supports an important cause.

Every entry benefits Rainbow Railroad, an organization that helps LGBTQI+ people around the world escape persecution and violence and find safety. So while fans are entering for the chance at an unforgettable experience, the campaign is also helping support life changing work for LGBTQ+ communities globally.

The Countdown to Season 2 Is Officially On

As if the contest news wasn’t exciting enough, fans also have a better idea of when the next chapter of Heated Rivalry is coming.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings with Gayle King, Tierney and executive producer Brendan Brady revealed that production is expected to begin in August. While fans still have a wait ahead of them, Season 2 is currently expected to arrive around spring 2027.

That’s enough time to rewatch Season 1 several times, argue about your favorite moments online, and probably convince at least three friends to finally start watching.

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The Gay Hockey Drama That Won Our Hearts

Ever since its debut in 2025, Heated Rivalry has become one of the most talked about LGBTQ+ series on television.

Based on Rachel Reid’s beloved Game Changers novels, the show captured audiences with its romance, emotional storytelling, and hockey fueled tension.

just noticed Ilya’s held back sigh ‘cause he’s overwhelmed by what he’s feeling but he knows he has to take care of Shane first pic.twitter.com/g0LNFJDHvh — Musetta-Connor Storrie-Heated Rivalry-bubble (@Musetta_May) June 5, 2026

The series stars Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams, Francois Arnaud, and Robbie G.K., with Tierney directing the adaptation that quickly found a devoted fanbase.

Season 2 is expected to expand beyond the central romance and explore more of the larger hockey world while introducing new characters along the way.

In other words, the drama is getting bigger, the world is getting wider, and our emotional stability is once again in serious danger.

RELATED: We Can’t Wait to See Robbie G.K.’s ‘Meatballs’

Somebody Is About to Live Every Fan’s Dream

Let’s be honest.

Most of us would happily settle for a trailer.

This contest is offering airfare, a hotel stay, an exclusive screening, and the chance to celebrate Season 2 with the very people who made Heated Rivalry a phenomenon.

That’s not just a prize.

That’s a core memory waiting to happen.

And somewhere out there, one Heated Rivalry fan is about to have the best hockey related night of their life.

Find out how you can join through heatedrivalrypremiere.com.

Author’s Note: Instinct Magazine is not affiliated with the contest.