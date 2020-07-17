Henry Cavill Said, “Geeky, But Then Make It Fashion”

Strong and geeky? Yes, please!

The Witcher and Justice League star Henry Cavill is the talk of the internet after he built a computer. Yes, that’s really it. That’s the sole reason that people on Instagram and Twitter are hot and bothered over the actor. But at the same time, can you blame them?

Superman himself decided to share a suggestive video of himself building his own custom PC while wearing his now-iconic blue tank top (which contributed to another thirst moment last month). The very act alone is no surprise for any Cavill fans. The actor has confidently shared several times before that he is a gaming geek. In fact, he famously shared the fact that he missed the call about his casting as everyone’s favorite Kryptonian because he was busy with a World of Warcraft raid.

But, the very act of watching Cavill building his own PC seems to have changed the game for many fans and internet users. And the moment has already led to the creation of several memes and tweets.

Just watched a video of Henry Cavill building a PC and now sadly have to leave my wife. pic.twitter.com/17KdnDNEYF — Mark Nelson (@marknelsoncomic) July 17, 2020

good morning to henry cavill’s arms only — mayor dan 🥑 (@danielabzzn) July 17, 2020

*sits on hands to resist thirst tweeting about Henry Cavill building a pc from scratch* — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) July 16, 2020

I never thought I would get turned on by watching Henry Cavill set up a gaming computer but here I am. pic.twitter.com/kL58dRqPuf — Sharlie527 (@Sharlie527) July 17, 2020

Does Henry CAVILL have an onlyfans? — iamBrandon (@iamBrandonTV) July 17, 2020

me: idgaf about henry cavill at all 🙄

henry cavill: here's a near-pornographic video of me building a computer me: pic.twitter.com/r2NYqjGlw6 — 💖🏳️‍🌈 nicole ham 🦠😰 (@thenicoleham) July 17, 2020

Henry Cavill as Kingdom Come Superman, anyone? pic.twitter.com/9IrUdsRJR5 — Steve Sellers (@Shadewing) July 17, 2020

Henry Cavill, being such a huge nerd, gives me so much life

Him talking about playing WoW and just being an all around nerd and dork is just pic.twitter.com/RXEFletfOH — Arkos Pyre (@ArkosPyre) July 17, 2020

Me: Why tf is everyone losing their shit over Henry Cavill building a PC? Me, 5 mins later after seeing a clip: Ok, Valid. — DianaDiMicco- Sending virtual hugs all day long (@DimiccoDiana) July 17, 2020

Could this be a new trend of geeky thirst? What other celebs would you love to see build computers, playing games, or providing for your gay geek/gaymer wet dreams? Let us know your choices down in the comments below.