HIV Fundraising Goes Full Speed With These New California Bike Rides

HIV activism is officially back on two wheels, and if you thought the end of AIDS/LifeCycle meant the end of sweaty, emotional, lycra-filled fundraising rides, think again. California is welcoming two brand-new bike events—Cycle to Zeroand Center Ride Out—and they’re here to carry the torch for HIV services, LGBTQ+ visibility, and community-powered change.

Last year, we watched Olympic darling and gay icon Gus Kenworthy hop on a bike for the final AIDS/LifeCycle, tackling an intense 545-mile ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles. He did it while raising awareness, and yes, he did it in skin-tight looks that had the internet respectfully (and disrespectfully) losing its mind. It was equal parts endurance, advocacy, and thirst trap—and honestly? The bar was set high.

From AIDS/LifeCycle to a New HIV Era

AIDS/LifeCycle wasn’t just a bike ride—it was a movement. Over its lifetime, it raised more than $349 million for HIV prevention, care, and treatment through the Los Angeles LGBT Center and the San Francisco AIDS Foundation. Its final year alone brought in $17.8 million, proving that community-driven HIV fundraising still works.

But big seven-day rides aren’t accessible to everyone. Enter the glow-up.

Cycle to Zero and Center Ride Out are the next chapter in fundraising—shorter, more flexible, and intentionally designed to welcome more riders into the movement.

Two New Rides, One Powerful HIV Mission

Let’s break it down.

Center Ride Out runs April 24–26, taking cyclists from Los Angeles to San Diego. The ride supports HIV services at the Los Angeles LGBT Center, while also benefiting the San Diego LGBT Community Center and The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert. Ten percent of net proceeds go directly to those partner centers, expanding HIV-related care across Southern California.

Meanwhile, Cycle to Zero rolls out May 29–31, starting in San Francisco, heading through Guerneville and Sonoma, and looping back along the coast. Funds raised support the San Francisco AIDS Foundation’s work—not just in HIV prevention and treatment, but also sexual health, substance use support, and overdose prevention.

Shorter Rides, Bigger Community Energy

One of the biggest upgrades? These rides are three days instead of seven. That means less burnout, more accessibility, and room for riders who want to support without needing a full week off work.

On day two of both events, participants can choose different route lengths—or opt to rest, recover, and connect. Because yes, HIV activism includes sweat… but it also includes joy, reflection, and chosen family.

And that’s the magic here: these rides aren’t just athletic events. They’re moving Pride parades powered by purpose.

Fundraising When It’s Needed Most

Here’s the real tea: HIV services need community funding now more than ever. With government support shrinking and political hostility toward LGBTQ+ programs growing louder, grassroots events like these aren’t just helpful—they’re essential.

Leaders behind Center Ride Out have been clear that fundraising events are critical to sustaining HIV care, housing support, mental health services, education, and advocacy. And Cycle to Zero’s very name reflects the long-term goal: zero stigma, zero inequity, and hopefully, zero new HIV transmissions.

More than 40 years into the epidemic, we know HIV doesn’t exist in a vacuum. It intersects with racism, homophobia, transphobia, housing insecurity, and mental health. These rides are built with that reality front and center.

The Future of HIV Advocacy

Let’s be honest: part of what made AIDS/LifeCycle iconic was the vibe. The costumes. The camp. The bodies. The tears. The chosen family cheering you on at the finish line.

Cycle to Zero and Center Ride Out understand that advocacy doesn’t have to be somber to be serious. It can be joyful, sweaty, sexy, emotional—and deeply meaningful all at once.

If Gus Kenworthy taught us anything, it’s that riding for HIV can be powerful and hot. And now, with these new rides, there’s a place for seasoned cyclists, first-timers, activists, and allies alike.

HIV activism didn’t end—it just changed gears. And this time, everyone’s invited.

