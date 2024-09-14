Gus Kenworthy has his bum out and stuffed animals on for ‘Burning Man’

If you’ve seen gay Olympic medalist Gus Kenworthy biking on your Instagram feed, consider yourself blessed.

The silver medalist took to Instagram to surprise us with yet another thirst trap! In the post, Gus is seen biking through the desert at Burning Man—a week-long event known for its extravagant outfits and attendees—wearing a vest and jock strap made of tiny stuffed animals. Thankfully, covering his bum wasn’t part of the outfit equation, as Gus playfully biked around with the person behind the camera filming him from behind. Someone give that camera person a raise!

Corey Norris (@coreyncolor) even dubbed Gus’ outfit the ‘Beanie Baby’ look. Fans were curious about how the outfit came together, so Gus took to his Instagram stories to share the tale.

“Basically I saw this [referring to a cart filled with stuffed animals], and was like ‘who is she?!’…so I bought an assortment of stuffed animal keychain babies and I began to attach them to one another to create my ‘animal print vest’.”

The 32-year-old posted the DIY vest on his Instagram story and shared:

“This is the finished product but after putting it on I realized I needed something else to complete the lewk”

We definitely needed something more, and thankfully Gus’ creative genius thought of creating a jock strap made of stuffed animal keychains–very inspired:

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to praise Gus’ DIY project, incredible physique, and tight bum:

One thirsty commenter wrote:

“Never knew how bad I wanted to be a seat until now”

Another user just added “seat” to our pronouns:

“my new pronouns that/seat”

We’re actually asking the exact same question:

“Why is this video 3 hours long?”

Looks like everyone’s craving sweets tonight:

“He brought the cake, he brought the whole bakery with him❤️”

Gus shared another post sans stuffed animals, but we have to disagree with the “burn-out” part—we’d love to see more of his posts!

“One last post because I know that everybody is starting to get Burnt-out, Man. 😬”