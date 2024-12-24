These Australian Firefighters Are Keeping it Hot During the Holidays

Tis’ the season to be naughty!

The Australian Firefighters Calendar has been a source of holly-jolly joy for many of its avid fans and followers ever since it first came into production. Each month, firefighters pose with different animals and themes to highlight their hard-earned physique that’s built to stand real danger (it’s not just a look!).

‘Tis the season to be jolly—and the Australian Firefighters Calendar is delivering holiday cheer hotter than a roaring Yule log! Honestly, can I just ask Santa to park one of these smokin’ heroes under my Christmas tree, rocking their full firefighting gear… minus the shirt, of course?

The fans’ thirsty comments? Absolutely hilarious! They’re bringing the kind of holiday spirit that’ll leave you blushing!

“Good morning from Germany 👋🏻 Which one of you is coming under my Christmas tree? 🎄🎅✨️😊 you are all enchanting 👏🏻😍 and such cute puppies 😍🐶”

“Y’all are going to break the internet.”

“I don’t mind coming back as a dog or a cat right now 😍🔥❤️🎄🎄”

“That’s what Santa should look like! Santa McSteamy!”

“Merry Christmas Merry Christmas boys, never stop setting us on fire 🔥🔥🔥🌲🧑‍🎄❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“I think I feel an emergency coming on! Can I call for help?????”

In another post, these Aussie firefighters are decking the halls… and cuddling with dogs! How is this video both scorching hot and ridiculously cute? Not that I’m complaining about the shirtless holiday cheer happening while these firefighters carry each other to top off the tree with a star—because, let’s be real, I’m absolutely here for the festive eye candy!

These firefighters aren’t just jolly for the holidays—they’re hot all year round. The 2025 calendar is going all in with five sizzling editions, each one shot over a month by our fearless firefighters and their crew, delivering fresh, exciting content that’ll leave you wanting more! With hot firefighters from aviation, urban fire services, and the military gracing the pages, it’s the ultimate calendar lineup. And the best part? Each edition gets its own firefighter on every page! Plus, fan-favorite editions like the Dog, Cat, Horse, Mixed Animal, and Hero Calendars are back and hotter than ever.

Now that we know the 2025 calendar is going to bring some serious holiday joy (to us and a lot of others), here’s where you can grab your copies (I don’t think one is going to be enough). The 2024 Australian Firefighters Calendar is now shipped straight from Dallas, Texas, to all our US fans via www.australianfirefighterscalendar.com. You can also find it on Amazon and at 600 Calendars.com kiosks. Talk about a gift that keeps on giving!

Make sure you’re on Santa’s naughty list this Christmas 😉

