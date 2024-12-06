2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar is Here and Hotter Than Ever!

It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year—the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar is here, and it’s hotter than ever!

The Australian Firefighters Calendar is turning up the heat in the best way possible—by lending a helping hand to those impacted by Hurricane Helene and Milton. In partnership with Greater Good Charities, they’re donating funds to bring vital relief to people and animals affected by the storms.

From providing food and shelter to medical care, this heartfelt initiative is all about spreading hope and helping families and their furry friends get back on their feet. It’s proof that even in the toughest times, a little kindness can go a long way.

The 2025 calendar will feature five unique editions, carefully shot over the course of a month by the firefighters and production team to create fresh and exciting new content. With firefighters from aviation, urban fire services, and the military gracing its pages, the team is going all out. Each of the five editions will showcase a different firefighter on every page! This year finds fan-favorite editions like the Dog, Cat, Horse, Mixed Animal, and Hero Calendars returning to the pages of this edition.

Due to the massive support by American fans of the Australian Firefighters Calendar, two amazing American firefighters will be joining the 2025 edition:

Jacob Hacker, 30

Jacob is a firefighter and paramedic from Willard Fire and Rescue in Ohio where he was also raised. This cutie from Ohio shares that it has been his dream to grace the pages of Australian Firefighters Calendar and has been working towards this goal for ten years. He will be featured in the Hero and cat calendars, just in case you were wondering.

“This was a dream come true and one of the greatest honours of my life to be an American featured into an Australian Firefighters calendar for a good cause”.”

Alijah Johnson, 27

AJ is a firefighter and paramedic from Chesapeake, Virginia who will be joining the rest of firefighters as the first Black firefighter to be featured in the Australian Firefighter Calendar. Like Jacob, AJ has dreamt of gracing the iconic calendar’s pages ever since he became a firefighter, and what a dream come true to be joining the Hero and mixed animal editions of the 2025 calendar.

“I am truly grateful and blessed to be in the world’s biggest calendar. This opportunity has been the proudest moment of my career. Being the first Black firefighter featured in this iconic calendar is more than just a personal achievement for me, but it’s a chance to show others you can break barriers, represent your community and be a part of a good cause on a global scale.”

In addition to supporting the survivors of Hurricane Helene and Milton, the Australian Firefighters Calendar 2025 will also be supporting several important organizations. These include the Rural Fire Service (CAVFA), Wildcare Inc, Fauna Rescue, the Queensland Koala Society, the Kids With Cancer Foundation, Safe Haven Animal Rescue, and Best Friends Felines.

Photo Credit: Australian Firefighters Calendar

So now that we know that the calendar will be making a lot of people (including us) happy, let me tell you where you can buy copies–yes, plural. The 2024 Australian Firefighters Calendar is now shipped from Dallas, Texas for US fans via www.australianfirefighterscalendar.com. It is also available on Amazon and at 600 Calendars.com kiosks.

Let’s check out the firefighters you’ll be seeing in your 2025 calendars!

