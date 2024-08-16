Holy Schitt! The Levys Are Be Emmy-bound!

UPDATE:

In an exciting announcement, the Television Academy has confirmed that Eugene Levy and his son Dan Levy will make history at the upcoming Emmy Awards as the first-ever father and son co-hosts. The dynamic duo, known for their hit series “Schitt’s Creek,” will take the stage together to host the prestigious event next month.

“We are thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmy’s stage as hosts,” said Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego in a statement released on Friday. The choice to have the Levys host the ceremony comes as no surprise, given their incredible success at the 2020 Emmys.

Advertisement

During last year’s virtual ceremony, held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Levys cleaned up in multiple categories. Eugene Levy took home the trophy for outstanding comedy actor, while Dan Levy won for best supporting comedy actor. Additionally, Dan Levy received awards for his writing and directing on “Schitt’s Creek.” To top it off, both father and son shared the win for outstanding comedy series as executive producers.

Reacting to the hosting announcement, the Levys shared their excitement in a joint statement: “For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough. We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television.”

Original Post.

Rumor has it that our favorite father-son duo, Eugene and Dan Levy, might be trading in the Rosebud Motel for a slightly more glamorous gig. That’s right, folks – multiple Hollywood insiders are buzzing that the Levys are in talks to host the 76th Emmy Awards!

Advertisement

Picture this: The masterminds behind the comedy goldmine that is ‘Schitt’s Creek’ could be gracing the stage of the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 15th. If this isn’t simply the best news you’ve heard all day, then you might need to fold in the cheese and try again.

For those living under a rock (or perhaps in Schitt’s Creek?), ‘Schitt’s Creek’ isn’t just another sitcom – it’s a cultural phenomenon that stole our hearts faster than Moira Rose can say “bébé.” The show’s final season in 2020 swept the Emmys like David sweeps the Blouse Barn, snagging a whopping 15 nominations and taking home trophies for outstanding comedy series, writing, directing, and a well-deserved supporting actor win for Dan Levy.

Advertisement

Now, imagine the witty banter, the potential for some Rose family-inspired fashion moments (fingers crossed for some Moira-esque wigs), and the undeniable charm these two could bring to the Emmy stage. It’s enough to make us want to do a little Alexis-style “A Little Bit Alexis” dance!

While nothing’s set in stone yet, the mere possibility of this hosting duo has us more excited than Roland at an all-you-can-eat buffet. Stay tuned, Schitt’s Creek fans – this Emmy season might just be simply the best yet!