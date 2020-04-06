HOT

Tony Britts on BBC’s Breakfast show in 1984 (screen captures)

Grab your crop-top and short shorts, we’re taking it back to the 80s!

The BBC Archives recently began sharing classic golden goodies of fitness guy Tony Britts doing exercise routines on the Breakfast show in 1984 in the UK.

“It’s day 4 of the BBC Archive quarantine fitness regime!,” reads the caption for this clip on Facebook where it garnered over 16 million views since Thursday. “Time to don some tight clothing that doesn’t quite fit and limber up with the one and only Tony Britts!”

Tony ‘s got a quick little routine consisting of “side to sides,” “ball changes,” and “hands and hips,” although when he puts it all together that “hands and hips” move gets some complicated rhythm going.

I’ve got to say, back in the day – and I was there – being ‘fit’ for most folks meant being lean and toned.

While today’s InstaHunks might have more size than the venerable Mr. Britts, he’s looking pretty jacked for the early 80s.

Over on YouTube, my favorite comment about the clip reads, “He’s so cute, and what a body! How could he get that ripped just by moving sideways?!” #srsly

 

 

 

 

 

Nathan McCallum, one of our favorite InstaHotties, is feeling the energetic 80s as well – check out his latest post:

Happy Monday, folks. As Mr. Britts says, “Work hard, play hard, rest hard ok. Lots of fun. Have a good week ahead.”

 

