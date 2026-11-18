Remember when finding a date on Grindr was as simple as opening the app, scrolling through a few profiles, and hoping someone interesting was nearby? Well, apparently, the experience could use a luxury upgrade. And if you’ve got an extra $120 lying around every month, Grindr would certainly like to have it.

The popular gay dating and hookup app has officially introduced a new premium subscription called EDGE, and let’s just say it’s not exactly pocket change.

A Little AI With Your Grindr?

First, let’s clear something up. Grindr isn’t suddenly charging everyone just to open the app. Its regular version remains free, but EDGE is an optional premium tier that costs $120 (£91) per month.

Powered by artificial intelligence, which Grindr has branded as “gAI,” the subscription promises to make navigating the sometimes exhausting world of online dating a little easier.

Among its features are AI-generated conversation summaries, profile recommendations, additional information about other users, and tools that help assess potential compatibility. Essentially, it’s like having a little dating assistant doing some of the homework before you decide whether someone deserves a reply.

Whether that’s worth $120 every month is another conversation entirely.

READ: Grindr’s AI Knows More Than You Think. Here’s How to Opt Out. Thanks Ronan!

Grindr Is Looking for Gays With Money

Interestingly, this isn’t exactly a surprise. Back in September, Grindr CEO George Arison spoke to the Financial Times about the company’s plans to attract wealthier users willing to spend more for a premium experience.

Arison explained that the company was targeting people with considerable disposable income who place a high value on their time.

Speaking to the BBC about the pricing strategy, he also acknowledged the financial divide behind the service, saying, “I think we’re a capitalist society, and everything hinges on whether you can afford it or not.”

Well, there you have it, gentlemen. Apparently, even finding someone to spend Friday night with now comes down to your purchasing power.

The company has also reportedly explored even pricier subscription offerings, with earlier reports suggesting a potential $350 monthly experience.

Is the Upgrade Worth It?

There’s a business reason Grindr is experimenting with these higher prices. According to the Financial Times, the platform averaged 1.4 million paying subscribers out of approximately 15 million monthly active users during the second quarter of 2026. That’s a relatively small portion of its overall audience, leaving plenty of potential customers to convert.

Still, whether users will happily pay triple-digit monthly fees for AI-assisted flirting remains to be seen.

After all, an algorithm can summarize your conversations, suggest potential matches, and help you navigate your inbox. But it can’t guarantee chemistry, emotional availability, or someone who actually knows how to hold a conversation.

So, are you ready to spend $120 a month on a fancier Grindr experience? Or will you stick to the free version and let the usual grid work its magic?