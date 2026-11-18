Glenn Close has given us plenty of reasons to love her over the years, but apparently, she also knows exactly where some of her most iconic characters end up every October. Spoiler alert: Gay Halloween parties!

It’s time for your Academy close-up, the extraordinary Glenn Close. #Oscars https://t.co/7A2koK1eaR — For Your Consideration (@FYC_Oscar) November 16, 2026

The legendary actress recently stopped to chat with Variety’s Marc Malkin on the red carpet at the Governors Awards, where she received an Honorary Oscar. When asked about her career and the larger-than-life characters she’s brought to the screen, Close delivered a line that deserves its own standing ovation.

“My career is to create characters for gay Halloween parades,” she said with a smile.

And honestly? We can’t argue with that.

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From Cruella to Norma Desmond, the Gays Have Options

Close has played some seriously unforgettable characters, and many of them come with the kind of fashion choices that practically beg to be recreated with a wig, dramatic makeup, and absolutely no intention of being subtle.

There’s Cruella, the fur-loving fashion villain whose black-and-white hair is practically a Halloween costume staple. Then there’s Norma Desmond from Sunset Boulevard, whose theatrical glamour and over-the-top personality have made her a dream character for anyone who enjoys a little drama.

And now, there’s her latest addition to the lineup: Drusilla Sickle from The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

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Drusilla Sickle Is Bringing the Drama

Close plays Drusilla, the Capitol escort responsible for traveling to District 12 for the reaping. If you’ve seen even a glimpse of her character, you’ll know that subtlety isn’t exactly part of her vocabulary.

During the 49th Hunger Games, Drusilla famously decorates her face with thumbtacks featuring tiny buzz-saw blades. Because apparently, regular accessories just weren’t going to cut it.

We can already imagine the Halloween recreations, and something tells us the gays are going to have a field day with this one.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on November 20, 2026.

She’s Always Been a Friend to the LGBTQ Community

Beyond giving us characters worth dressing up as, Close has also been a longtime LGBTQ ally. In 2005, she received the Spirit Award from the National Center for Lesbian Rights for her contributions to the community.

She also starred in and co-wrote the 2011 drama Albert Nobbs, playing a 19th-century woman who lives as a man while working as a butler. Close has additionally spoken in support of transgender actors being cast in transgender roles.

So yes, Glenn Close has delivered iconic performances, unforgettable fashion moments, and plenty of LGBTQ community love along the way.

And if her career really is one long contribution to gay Halloween, we’d say she’s doing a pretty fabulous job.